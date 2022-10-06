New Kerry minor football manager to be named on Monday night

All the speculation regarding the identity of the new Kerry minor football manager and his management team will be put to bed at next Monday's County Board meeting in Tralee.

Ever since James Costello intimated that he was stepping down earlier this summer after four years at the helm, the rumour mill has been active and in recent weeks it has moved into overdrive.

Now the schools are back playing games and Munster competitions are either started or about to start, it is important that the incoming manager and his team, are out and about watching potential minors for 2023 in action.

While the 2023 management team is officially yet to be announced, a number of candidates are either known to have expressed an interest or are rumoured by sources close to the process, to be interested.

Two former All-Ireland medal winners with Kerry Marc Ó Sé and Liam Hassett are believed have expressed an interest.

Wayne Quillinan of Austin Stacks has also expressed an interest and has been involved with development squads.

It is believed that two of his management team, Seamus O’Dowd and David Heasman, are also heavily involved with development squads - where the minor manager usually comes from.

Mark Fitzgerald (Kerins O’Rahillys) is also interested in the position having been involved in the last management team and he has worked with various development squads over the year and did a six-month course with others that was designed by Kerry GAA to produce a pool of candidates.

There have been a number of other names mentioned such as Fergus Clifford, William Harmon and even Peter Keane but they are believed to have ruled themselves out.

Turning to the Kerry U-20s where Tomás Ó Sé and his management team were ratified in September, Maurice Horan from Mayo who worked with Billy Lee and had a very successful stint with Limerick is the new coach of the Kerry U-20’s.

Meanwhile, entry to the four quarterfinals this weekend at the Austin Stack Park and Fitzgerald Stadium will be by ticket only but there will be a stall where cash will be taken from pensioners who may not have online access or knowhow.