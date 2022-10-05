Padraic Joyce given new three-year term to stay on as Galway manager 

Galway GAA confirmed on Wednesday evening that the county football boss has been given a new three-year term, which will be formally ratified at next week’s county board meeting.
STAYING PUT: Galway senior football manager Pádraic Joyce. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 21:34
Eoghan Cormican

Padraic Joyce will continue as Galway football manager until the end of the 2025 season.

Joyce took the reins ahead of the 2020 season and so should he see out this second three-year term, he will have been in the job for six years come the end of the 2025 season.

After a difficult first two years at the helm, Joyce steered Galway to Division 2 League promotion back in March before a championship campaign that took the county to its first All-Ireland final appearance in 21 years, where they lost narrowly to Kerry.

