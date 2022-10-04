2022 TG4 Ladies Football All Star nominees revealed

All-Ireland champions Meath lead the way with 13 nominations on the list of 45 nominees for the 2022 TG4 Ladies Football All Star awards.

The Royal County collected a second successive TG4 All-Ireland Senior title with victory over Kerry in the Croke Park Final on July 31, having claimed the Division One National League title earlier in the year.

Kerry have received 11 nominations following a campaign that also saw the Kingdom contest a Munster final and claim the National League Division 2 crown.

Donegal, who contested the National League Division 1 final before reaching the last four of the All-Ireland series, have six players nominated, while there are five nominees from All-Ireland semi-finalists Mayo.

There are four nominations for Ulster champions Armagh, who were runners-up in the National League Division 2 final, while Dublin and Cork earn two nominations each.

The list is completed by a nomination each for Connacht champions Galway and Laois, who landed the All-Ireland Intermediate title in 2022.

Ten players from the 2021 TG4 All Star team are nominated for awards again, including eight Meath stars who were honoured last year.

Monica McGuirk, a two-time recipient, is joined on the long list by fellow 2021 All Star winners Mary Kate Lynch, Aoibhín Cleary, Emma Troy, Máire O’Shaughnessy, Emma Duggan, Vikki Wall, the 2021 Senior Players’ Player of the Year, and Niamh O’Sullivan, who was player of the match in the 2022 All-Ireland final.

The other Meath nominees are team captain Shauna Ennis, Aoibheann Leahy, Orlagh Lally, Kelsey Nesbitt and Stacey Grimes.

From Kerry, there are nominations for goalkeeper Ciara Butler, Eilís Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Cáit Lynch, 2017 All Star Lorraine Scanlon, captain Anna Galvin, Niamh Carmody, Síofra O’Shea and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, the 2012 and 2013 All Star who was also top scorer in the 2022 senior championship.

Donegal’s 2021 All Star winner Geraldine McLaughlin is joined on the 2022 list of nominations by team-mates Evelyn McGinley, Tanya Kennedy, Nicole McLaughlin, Niamh Hegarty and captain Niamh McLaughlin.

Mayo’s five nominees are Danielle Caldwell, captain Kathryn Sullivan, Shauna Howley and the Cafferky sisters, Sinéad and Lisa.

From Armagh, Anna Carr, Lauren McConville, Aimee Mackin and Aoife McCoy have been nominated, while Dublin have three-time All Stars Leah Caffrey (a winner last year) and Carla Rowe on the list of 45.

Cork’s efforts in 2022 have been rewarded with nominations for 2018 All Stars Róisín Phelan and Doireann O’Sullivan, while 2019 winner Nicola Ward is nominated from Galway.

The list is completed by Laois attacker Mo Nerney, the intermediate championship nominee and winner of the ZuCar Golden Boot award as top scorer in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Championships. Mo was also named recently on the TG4 Intermediate Team of the Championship.

The 2022 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 19.

The 2022 TG4 Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners will also be announced on the night, while the 2022 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame will be acknowledged.

2022 TG4 All Star nominees:

Goalkeepers

Anna Carr - Armagh; Ciara Butler - Kerry; Monica McGuirk – Meath*.

Full Back Line

Róisín Phelan - Cork; Evelyn McGinley - Donegal; Tanya Kennedy - Donegal; Leah Caffrey – Dublin*; Eilís Lynch - Kerry; Kayleigh Cronin - Kerry; Danielle Caldwell - Mayo; Mary Kate Lynch – Meath*; Shauna Ennis - Meath.

Half Back Line

Lauren McConville - Armagh; Nicole McLaughlin - Donegal; Nicola Ward - Galway; Aishling O’Connell - Kerry; Emma Costello - Kerry; Kathryn Sullivan - Mayo; Aoibhín Cleary – Meath*; Aoibheann Leahy - Meath; Emma Troy – Meath*.

Midfield

Niamh McLaughlin - Donegal; Cáit Lynch - Kerry; Lorraine Scanlon - Kerry; Sinéad Cafferky - Mayo; Máire O’Shaughnessy – Meath*; Orlagh Lally - Meath.

Half Forward Line

Niamh Hegarty - Donegal; Carla Rowe - Dublin; Anna Galvin - Kerry; Niamh Carmody - Kerry; Síofra O’Shea - Kerry; Shauna Howley - Mayo; Emma Duggan – Meath*; Kelsey Nesbitt - Meath; Vikki Wall – Meath*.

Full Forward Line

Aimee Mackin - Armagh; Aoife McCoy - Armagh; Doireann O’Sullivan - Cork; Geraldine McLaughlin – Donegal*; Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Kerry; Mo Nerney - Laois; Lisa Cafferky - Mayo; Stacey Grimes - Meath; Niamh O’Sullivan -Meath*.

*denotes 2021 TG4 All Star

County by county breakdown:

Meath 13, Kerry 11, Donegal 6, Mayo 5, Armagh 4, Dublin 2, Cork 2, Galway 1, Laois 1.