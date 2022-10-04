Cork senior camogie championship semis switched to Ovens

The SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship semi-finals have been switched from the Camogie Grounds in Castle Road to Ovens on Sunday. Inniscarra and Sarsfields throw-in at 1pm, while the clash between Seandún and St Finbarr’s has a 4pm start.
Champions Seandún put their crown on the line against a St Finbarr’s team looking to bridge a 16-year gap since last collecting silverware, and 14-years since their most recent appearance in the decider.
Their Achilles heel in recent times, is negotiating the penultimate round.
No doubt, with the feel-good factor currently in Togher, they won’t lack motivation.
The first game of an attractive double-header sees defeated finalists from last season Inniscarra - who achieved three-in-a-row in 2016-2018 — battling against the 2019 champions Sarsfields.
Sunday October 9, semi-finals in Ovens: Inniscarra v Sarsfields, 1pm (referee Niall O’Neill, Midleton); Seandún v St Finbarr’s, 4pm (referee David Copps, Ballyhea).