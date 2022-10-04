Cork senior camogie championship semis switched to Ovens

The SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship semi-finals have been switched from the Camogie Grounds in Castle Road to Ovens on Sunday. Inniscarra and Sarsfields throw-in at 1pm, while the clash between Seandún and St Finbarr’s has a 4pm start.

Champions Seandún put their crown on the line against a St Finbarr’s team looking to bridge a 16-year gap since last collecting silverware, and 14-years since their most recent appearance in the decider.