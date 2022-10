Former Tipperary skipper Brendan Maher has joined the Offaly senior hurling backroom staff ahead of the 2023 season.

Maher -- who retired from intercounty hurling last year -- will link up with former Boris-Ileagh manager Johnny Kelly with the Faithful County.

Maher, who joins his brother Martin on the staff, will have performance coach duties.

The All-Ireland winning captain will be part of an effort to help Offaly improve from their current level of Division 2A and the Joe McDonagh Cup.