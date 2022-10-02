Roscommon SFC: Roscommon Gaels dump provincial champions Pádraig Pearses out of championship

The elimination of reigning county and Connacht champions Pádraig Pearses was the big story of the weekend in Roscommon, as Roscommon Gaels and their manager Frankie Dolan plotted and executed the downfall of the South Roscommon side superbly in Dr. Hyde Park on Saturday.

A goal from Jack Tumulty helped Pearses to an early 1-2 to no score lead after eight minutes playing into a very strong wind, but the Gaels completely dominated the next 50 minutes, outscoring the champions by 1-11 to 0-2. Cian Connolly fired in their goal with the first attack of the second half, Peter Gillooly shot 0-5 and goalkeeper James Fetherstone made a couple of wonderful saves en route to a 1-11 to 1-6 win.