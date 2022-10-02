Roscommon SFC: Roscommon Gaels dump provincial champions Pádraig Pearses out of championship

The elimination of reigning county and Connacht champions Pádraig Pearses was the big story of the weekend in Roscommon, as Roscommon Gaels and their manager Frankie Dolan plotted and executed the downfall of the South Roscommon side superbly in Dr. Hyde Park on Saturday.
A goal from Jack Tumulty helped Pearses to an early 1-2 to no score lead after eight minutes playing into a very strong wind, but the Gaels completely dominated the next 50 minutes, outscoring the champions by 1-11 to 0-2. Cian Connolly fired in their goal with the first attack of the second half, Peter Gillooly shot 0-5 and goalkeeper James Fetherstone made a couple of wonderful saves en route to a 1-11 to 1-6 win.
The Gaels will play Strokestown in next weekend’s semi-finals following the Town’s 2-11 to 0-11 win over Oran yesterday afternoon. It looked like Oran were set to advance as they led 0-10 to 0-8 when Strokestown county player Cathal Compton was sent off midway through the second half, but a stunning Ciarán Regan goal was quickly followed by another from Diarmuid McGann to turn the tide.
The other semi-final will see 2020 champions St. Brigid’s take on Boyle, after those clubs prevailed over Clann na nGael and Michael Glaveys respectively.
Two goals from Ben O’Carroll helped Brigid’s into a commanding nine-point lead in Saturday’s local derby against Clann, though a stunning Conor Farrell strike meant there was just three in it at the end, 2-12 to 1-12.
Boyle had been the form team in the county this year but they stumbled over the line against Michael Glaveys yesterday, 1-11 to 0-9. Cian McKeon scored 1-4 in the first half for the Boyle men, while the underdogs will rue Andy Glennon’s failure to convert a first-half penalty.
The other senior action of the weekend saw Elphin condemned to intermediate football after they lost out by 0-13 to 1-7 to neighbours Tulsk in the relegation playoff.