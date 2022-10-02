Waterford ladies SFC: 41 in a row for Ballymacarbry ladies

'It never gets old,' remarked captain Michelle McGrath who won her 23rd medal.
ROLLING ON: Aileen Wall, Ballymacarbry getting her shot away watched by Kate Hahessey, Comeragh Rangers. Pic: Dan Linehan

Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 18:49
Tomás McCarthy, Dungarvan

Waterford Ladies Football Final 

Ballymacarbry 5-11 Comeragh Rangers 2-6 

Ballymacarbry ladies celebrated their 41st Waterford title in a row in the Dungarvan sunshine on Sunday afternoon. 

For the ninth time in ten years, they saw off Comeragh Rangers in the decider. Sadhbh Hallinan goaled twice for Mike Guiry's charges while Michelle Ryan, Sinéad Kenrick and Aoife Barron also found the net. All six forwards scored from play.

A defense-splitting run from Aileen Wall set up Sadhbh Hallinan for Ballymac's first goal after six minutes. Geraldine Power levelled it up when she rattled the roof of the net in the tenth minute (1-1 apiece).

The champions struck 1-4 without reply. Michelle Ryan, who picked up her 24th medal, claimed a high ball from Bríd McMaugh and finished to the corner of the net. Hallinan, Wall and Barron added points. Two Ruth Kirwan frees saw Comeragh trail 2-5 to 1-3 at the break.

Comeragh closed within a point on the restart. Power fisted home her second goal before Kirwan pointed another free (2-5 to 2-4). Ballymac hit back straight away as Wall created a second goal for Hallinan. On 37 minutes, Kellyann Hogan intercepted a Comeragh kickout and Sinéad Kenrick booted the ball to the unguarded net. Aoife Barron palmed home a fifth.

Scorers for Ballymacarbry: S Hallinan 2-1, Michelle Ryan 1-2, A Barron, S Kenrick 1-1 each, B McMaugh (1f), A Wall 0-2 each, C Walsh, M Boyce 0-1 each.

Scorers for Comeragh Rangers: G Power 2-0, R Kirwan 0-6 (5fs).

Ballymacarbry: L Fitzpatrick; M Wall, M McGrath, G Nugent; L Mulcahy, L Ryan, K McGrath; K Hogan, A Barron; A Wall, Michelle Ryan, B McMaugh; S Kenrick, S Hallinan, C Walsh.

Subs: M Boyce for M Ryan (58), A O'Meara for Nugent (60), Maeve Ryan for Walsh (60).

Comeragh Rangers: A Norris; N Dunphy, C Murray, T Kelly; O Kennedy, K Hahessy, C Hassett; E Murray, K Corbett Barry; E Power, G Power, A Murray; S Dunphy, R Kirwan, K Broxson.

Subs: E Bolger for Kelly (44), K Curran for Broxson (51), N Kennedy for E Power (60).

Referee: P Smith

