Clare SFC: Corofin book first semi-final spot in 27 years

Last year’s intermediate champions Corofin stole the SFC quarter-final show in Cusack Park over the weekend to book a first semi-final spot in 27 years with a stunning 1-19 to 0-16 win over Lissycasey.

Sunday’s result was the only shock as champions of the last two years in Éire Óg and Kilmurry Ibrickane and 2018 finalists Ennistymon booked their places in the last four with varying degrees of difficulty.

An explosive second half did for Corofin after they led by the minimum at the break — 0-11 to 0-10 — with the game turning decisively in their favour after Lissycasey’s Mikey O’Neill was red-carded in the 40th minute. From there a Jamie Malone goal on 48 minutes opened the floodgates, with Diarmuid Cahill (0-5) and Gearóid Kelly (0-3) impressing as Corofin out-scored Lissyecasey by 1-6 to 0-3 in the last quarter to win by nine.

In the second game champions Éire Óg had a comfortable 2-11 to 0-11 win over Clondegad, with a brace of goals from Mark McInerney proving the difference between the sides. His first from play on 16 minutes ensured the Townes led by 1-8 to 0-6 at the break and despite Gary Brennan hitting 0-6, there was no way back after McInerney’s second two minutes after the restart stretched the lead out to seven from where they eased home.

Kilmurry Ibrickane were the first side to advance to the semi-final stage on the back of a deserved 3-13 to 1-13 win over old rivals Cratloe on Saturday. A tight first-half ended in parity after Cratloe battled back after conceding a 16th-minute goal to Dermot Coughlan to be level, 0-8 to 1-5 at the break, as Podge Collins conducted things for them.

However, the black card Collins received two minutes after the restart changed everything, as his ten minutes in the sin-bin was the cue for the ‘Bricks to turn the screw as they hit 1-3 to build up a 2-8 to 0-9 lead by the three-quarter stage.

The goal came on 43 minutes from full-forward talisman Keelan Sexton, who hit 1-8 over the hour, and it was effectively game over. Cratloe did bring it back to a one-score game with a Conal O’Hanlon goal on 60 minutes before Caoilfhionn O’Dea finally closed matters out with an injury-time goal.

Substitute Killian Malone was the hero for Ennistymon when landing two late frees to edge the North Clare derby against St Breckan’s by 1-7 to 0-9. It was a dour spectacle that could have gone either way, after an explosive start that saw Diarmuid Fahy rifle home a penalty for Ennistymon in the second minute.

Thereafter St Breckan’s were in the ascendancy as they edged into 0-5 to 1-1 ahead at the break, but despite leading going into the last five minutes as Jamie Stack and Aidan Davidson landed good scores, it was Malone that made all the difference as Ennistymon advanced by the minimum margin.