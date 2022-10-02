Watch Live: St Finbarrs v Castlehaven in Premier Senior football semi-final

Our second helping of live action comes once again from Páirc Uí Chaoimh as St Finbarrs and Castlehaven go to battle once again.

Fixtures between the pair, who have needed penalties to separate them in their last two semi-final encounters, have delivered in spades over the last number of years and the same will be anticipated this evening.

Ballincollig's Darren Murphy and Cian Dorgan kicked 4-7 between them in Ballincollig’s quarter-final win over Carbery. The pair obviously need to be monitored, but more effective would be stopping the men who are feeding them possession, the likes of the Kiely’s, Cian and Sean, and Luke Fahy.

Nemo need to rediscover a bit of form and a bit of oomph, and quickly. But the deep reserves of experience and nous in their ranks means we are going to give them the benefit of the doubt.

Throw-in is at 4pm but ensure you're logged on for 3.35pm when Patrick Mulcahy will be joined in the gantry by co-commentators Tony Davis and John Hayes.

Irish Examiner subscribers can watch all our live games as part of their €5 monthly digital bundle; or you can pay as you go for €8 per game.

