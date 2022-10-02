Bantry savour 'surreal' win to qualify for county final

Cork Premier IFC semi-final

Bantry Blues 3-13 Iveleary 1-16

Two goals midway through the second half proved crucial in helping Bantry Blues secure their PIFC county final berth following this thrilling win against Iveleary on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues were trailing by one point before two goals from Dara McCarthy and Arthur Coakley in 60 seconds moved them five points clear after 42 minutes.

Iveleary showed great character as they replied with four successive points to reduce the deficit to one point by the 56th minute.

Bantry finished strongly, however, and secured victory when Arthur Coakley netted his second goal in the 57th minute after a strong run by Ruairi Deane.

Blues captain Ruairi Deane said it was a ‘surreal’ win. “It was a good win, but surreal. We were glad to get a high-quality game. It is good for Cork football and for the club scene.”

Both sides deserve praise for serving up a brilliant game that was rich in quality and contained several top performers on both teams.

Iveleary started in blistering fashion when Sean O’Riordan brilliantly netted in the third minute. Bantry were indebted to Ruairi Deane for a clinical first-half display which saw him score five points from play. Both sides continued to trade scores and they were level at the break 1-6 to 0-9.

The second half started in a similar vein, but the two goals from McCarthy and Coakley in the space of a minute proved crucial in propelling the Blues to victory.

Bantry Blues will now play Kanturk in the county final.

Ruairi Deane is looking forward to the county final. “We were in a bad place last year as a town," he said. "We have put a bit of pride back in the jersey. I haven’t played in an adult county final with my club. That is what it is all about.”

Scorers for Bantry Blues: A Coakley 2-3 (2f), R Deane 0-5, D McCarthy 1-1, P Cronin 0-3 (1f), S O’Leary 0-1.

Scorers for Iveleary: C Og Jones 0-4 (1f), S O’Riordan 1-0, C O’Leary 0-3 (1f), L Kearney, B O’Leary 0-2 each, B Cronin 0-1 f, S O’Leary 0–1 mark, C Galvin 0-1, T Roberts, D O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Bantry Blues: S Murray; S Thornton, T Cronin, C O’Brien; E Minihane, B Foley, E O’Shea; S O’Leary, D McCarthy; S Keevers, K Coakley, D Murray; P Cronin, R Deane, A Coakley.

Subs: C Power for E O’Shea (inj 7), K Casey for D Murray (30), D Daly for K Coakley (50).

Iveleary: J Creedon; D O’Donovan, C O’Riordan, D O’Riordan; K Manning, C Galvin, T Roberts; S O’Leary, S O’Riordan; C O’Leary, C Og Jones, B Cronin, B O’Leary, I Jones, L Kearney.

Subs: J O’Donovan for I Jones (50), A O’Donovan for L Kearney (55), S Lehane for D O’Donovan (60), L O’Sullivan for T Roberts (60), D O’Sullivan for B O’Leary (60).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).