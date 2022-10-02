Castlehaven back from the dead to claim shootout win

Cork LGFA IFC final

Castlehaven 2-11* Glanmire 1-14 (aet)

*Castlehaven win on 25-metre frees

Castlehaven claimed the 2022 Cork LGFA IFC title on 25-metre frees after the most dramatic of finals with Glanmire in MTU Cork on Saturday.

A marvellous contest ended level before a dreaded 25-metre shootout was necessary to crown IFC champions. Amazingly, Castlehaven defeated Dohenys in similar circumstances and at the same venue to become junior A champions last year.

The West Cork club, 10 years in existence, used their previous experiences to edge this year’s shootout 2-1 with Rachel Whelton kicking the winning free.

“Same as last year, my voice is gone again,” manager Dinny Cahalane admitted.

“What (more) can I say about this bunch of girls? We were dead and buried after the first half of normal time. We told them to throw the kitchen sink at it. They did and pulled off the win. Unreal.”

Unreal indeed. Earlier in the afternoon, a dramatic county final’s first major turning point occurred after 22 minutes.

Glanmire’s Abbie O’Mahony found Niamh McAllen who rounded goalkeeper Emma O’Callaghan before firing into an empty net. O’Mahony added a point and Glanmire were 1-6 to 0-3 ahead at the interval.

Orlaith Roche took centre stage immediately after the resumption by being denied a goal by Emma O’Callaghan before kicking two points in quick succession.

Castlehaven dug deep with Shelly Daly and Grainne O’Sullivan points followed by a cracking Niamh O’Sullivan goal. Another Mairead O’Driscoll score made it 1-8 to 1-7.

Ellen Murphy and Orlaith Roche scores were answered by a pair of Mairead O’Driscoll frees. It was close to full-time when Castlehaven capitalised on a wayward kick out and worked the ball to Katie Cronin who instantly found the net.

Glanmire were far from finished as Lucy Greene (free) forced extra-time with the last kick of regulation time.

Next, Katie Cronin edged the Haven in front but Lucy Greene answered with a terrific effort. A converted Greene free immediately pushed Glanmire back in front.

Niamh O’Sullivan levelled matters, 2-11 to 1-14, and that’s how it finished before Castlehaven edged the 25-metre shootout (2-1) to join the senior ranks.

Scorers for Glanmire: L Greene 0-6 (0-4f), O Roche 0-4, N McAllen 1-1, A O’Mahony, E Murphy and E Twomey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Castlehaven: M O’Driscoll 0-5 (0-3f), K Cronin and N O’Sullivan 1-1 each, S Daly and G O’Sullivan 0-2 each.

GLANMIRE: A Carey; T Elliott, G Cashman, K O’Connor; A McCarthy, E Dillon, E Twomey (captain); E Murphy, C O’Donovan; E Twomey, A O’Mahony, R Crowley; N McAllen, L Greene, O Roche.

Subs: A Fitzgerald for K O’Connor (39), S O’Brien for N McAllen (42), E Baker for E Twomey (50), S O’Brien for E Twomey (et), E Twomey for C O’Donovan (et, 2nd), E Baker for R Crowley (et, 2nd).

CASTLEHAVEN: E O’Callaghan; J McCarthy, A Santry, A Daly; E Maguire, N O’Sullivan, A O’Driscoll; S Courtney (captain), S Daly; N O’Sullivan, R Whelton, E Daly; H Sheehy, G O’Sullivan, M O’Driscoll.

Subs: K Cronin for E Daly (ht), E Buckley for H Sheehy (34), E McCarthy for A O’Driscoll (50), A O’Driscoll for R Whelton (et, inj), H Sheehy for G O’Sullivan (et), E Bohane for A O’Driscoll (et, 2nd), G O’Sullivan for M O’Driscoll (et, 2nd).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Inch Rovers).