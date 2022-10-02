Watch Live: Nemo Rangers v Ballincollig in Premier Senior semi-final

We're down to the business end of what has been an intriguing and wide-open senior football championship on Leeside.

And our cameras are present, once again, to capture the semi-final action from Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

It's a really mouth-watering double bill of Premier Senior semis.

We raise the curtain from Páírc Uí Chaoimh with the meeting of Nemo Rangers and Ballincollig.

The southside club are hoping to mark their centenary with another title victor while a youthful Ballincollig will fancy their chances of catching a side who have yet to hit top gear.

Throw-in is at 2pm but ensure you're logged on for 1.30pm when Liam Aherne who will be joined in the gantry by co-commentators Tony Davis and Colm O'Neill.

Irish Examiner subscribers can watch all our live games as part of their €5 monthly digital bundle; or you can pay as you go for €8 per game. To watch go to our Live Events Hub .

