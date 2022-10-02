After much heartbreak, Aghabollogue hoping that now is their time

Cork IAFC semi-final

Aghabullogue 4-10 Boherbue 1-7

If Aghabullogue can replicate this marvellous semi-final performance when they take on Kilshannig in the Bon Secours Cork IAFC decider later this month, their long wait for silverware could be over.

The men from Coachford have suffered their fair share of disappointments in both codes, and while they struggled at stages against Kildorrery in the quarter-final a fortnight ago, they were heroic in Millstreet on Saturday against last year’s junior champions Boherbue.

Robert O’Keeffe, who has managed at underage and is in his first year in charge of this team, said the Kildorrery game was an eye-opener.

“We probably felt we didn’t play our best against Kildorrery. It was a wake-up call for us. We've had two weeks of good preparation since. We got what we wanted out of the lads today, and in fairness they produced it themselves.

“This group has lost a couple of semi-finals, so maybe now is the time for them to start producing. We are in a final, we have a chance, and we will see what happens.”

They burst out of the traps, ahead 4-5 to 0-4 at the interval.

Cialan O’Sullivan - set up by John Corkery - opened the floodgates with his goal after four minutes. Corkery himself, despite having much work to do, teamed with Adam Murphy for their second major.

They had chalked up a 2-4 to 0-1 lead after a scintillating first quarter.

David Thompson then posted Aghabullogue’s third goal, finding the net after Matthew Bradley sent a quick free his way.

It got progressively worse for Boherbue when their goalkeeper Kevin Murphy received a black card in the 25th minute for pulling down Brian Dineen, the resultant penalty despatched by Thompson.

After an accomplished first-half - including starring roles from captain Paul Ring and Shane Tarrant in defence, and Ryan Dennehy and Evan O’Sullivan further out the field - they closed 13 points to the good.

Mention too for ‘keeper John Buckley, whose effective kick-outs led to Aghabullogue winning their share of possession.

Boherbue might have won the second-half, 1-3 to 0-5, the 53rd minute goal came from Gerry O’Sullivan. However, if this is the Aghabullogue that turns up in the decider, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

Worth noting, in their five games to date, they racked up a hefty 14 goals while conceding only two.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: D Thompson (2-3, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees), C O’Sullivan (1-2, 0-1 mark), J Corkery (1-1), M Bradley (0-2, 0-1 free), R Dennehy and P O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Boherbue: G O’Sullivan (1-0), D O’Connor (0-4, 0-2 frees), J O’Connor (0-3, 0-1 free).

AGHABULLOGUE: J Buckley; P Dilworth, S Tarrant, C Smyth; B Casey, P Ring (Capt), D Quinlan; R Dennehy, B Dineen; J Corkery, M Bradley, A Murphy; D Thompson, E O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: L Casey for D Quinlan (39), P O’Sullivan for M Bradley (46), N Barry Murphy for J Corkery (55), J Murphy for B Casey (57), T Long for P Dilworth (58).

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; M O’Gorman, Andrew O’Connor, C O’Keeffe; G O’Sullivan (Capt), D Buckley, J Corkery; B Murphy, K Cremin; J Daly, J O’Connor, Alan O’Connor; L Moynihan, A Murphy, D O’Connor.

Subs: K Murphy (BC 25), D Cremin for L Moynihan (25), D O’Sullivan for C O’Keeffe (23), CJ O’Sullivan for Alan O’Connor (23), D McCarthy for M O’Gorman (40).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).