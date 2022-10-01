Walsh subbed back on to seal final spot for Kanturk

Cork PIFC semi-final: Kanturk 1-14 Cill na Martra 1-13 (AET)

Subbed off after 37 minutes, Ryan Walsh returned to the pitch for the final 10 minutes of extra-time to kick Kanturk into the Cork PIFC final for a third consecutive year. They will face Bantry Blues in the decider.

Kanturk never led from Ciarán Ó Duinnín’s 33rd-minute goal until the 78th minute, when Walsh kicked the second of his two points in the space of a minute to send them to victory.

They were level seven times across the 80 minutes, with Kanturk, never beaten, equalising three times in the final 10 minutes of normal time. Goalkeeper Ronan Cashman, the hero at the end, landed a free from 50m to make up for an earlier error for Ó Duinnín’s goal.

There were no scores in the first period of extra-time but Cill na Martra were the happier, surviving the first nine minutes without the black-carded Críostóir Ó Meachair. Two shots apiece. One wide, one short for each.

Míchéal Ó Deasúna was also subbed back in and he put Cill na Martra ahead in the 73rd minute but Paul Walsh kicked an immediate leveller from distance.

Colm Mac Lochlainn edged the Gaeltacht side back ahead before Walsh’s late intervention.

With Tadhg Corkery ruled out, Nollaig Ó Laoire, at 40, came in at full-back for his first outing this season, while there was also a first involvement for Daniel O’Connell off the bench for Kanturk. Ó Laoire had a shout for a late scoreable free waved away by James Bermingham who let it flow to the frustration of the crowd at times. But there were no visible complaints from Ó Laoire or Cill na Martra as the game was blown up moments later.

Cill na Martra dominated long spells of the first half, with big hits going in at midfield, but four Mícheál Ó Deasúna misses from placed balls meant they didn’t build the lead they merited.

Ahead 0-2 to 0-1, they got hit with a sucker punch when Ian Walsh’s point effort dropped short and Grantus Bucinskas beat the goalie and defender to punch the dropping ball to the net on 14 minutes. It was a blow doubled by Graham Ó Mocháin limping off in the aftermath.

In response, Ciarán and Daniel Ó Duinnín drew fine saves from Cashman, while Ó Deasúna had a follow-up shot on goal blocked by Lorcan O’Neill.

Colin Walsh and Bucinskas twice extended Kanturk’s lead to three, both set up by Tommy Walsh’s advances from wing-back, but the Muskerry side finally began to work the scoreboard more regularly. They kicked four of the final five points. Ciarán Ó Duinnín kicked two and assisted two more across the half, while marks from Ó Deasúna and Fionnbarra Ó hÉalaithe saw them in level, 0-7 to 1-4.

Lorcan McLaughlin restored Kanturk’s lead but a misplaced Cashman kick-out would cost them moments later. He found only Ciarán Ó Duinnín who gleefully punished the error to the net.

Cianie Ó Fóirréidh and Antóin Ó Cuana added points to extend the lead to three, 1-9 to 1-6 after 46 minutes.

Kanturk began to find more. They kicked the next three through Cian Clernon, with his first touch, Bucinskas, and Colin Walsh. Level for a third time.

Daniel Ó Duinnín and Colin Walsh, kicking Kanturk’s first free of the day, traded scores.

Then, a minute from time, Cill na Martra won a 45. Manager John Evans turned to his bench and called on Jason Mac Cárthaigh; his call vindicated as the sub arrowed his first kick through the posts.

On they went, with Cill na Martra in possession late on. However, Liam O’Keeffe and John McLaughlin combined to turn over Ó Meachair, who tripped the latter. A black card followed and up came keeper Cashman to land the levelling free from 50m.

Cill na Martra’s campaign ends at the semi-final stage for the third season in a row. Kanturk have now ended their interest in three of the last four years.

Now their bogey team must overcome their bogey fixture, a Cork PIFC final, where they will hope to make the breakthrough to senior football at the third attempt.

Scorers for Kanturk: G Bucinskas (1-2); C Walsh (0-4, 1 free); P Walsh, R Walsh (0-2 each); R Cashman (free), L McLaughlin, I Walsh, C Clernon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cill na Martra: C Ó Duinnín (1-2); C Ó Fóirréidh, D Ó Duinnín (1 free), M Ó Deasúna (1 mark) (0-2 each); A Ó Cuana, F Ó hÉalaithe (mark), M Ó Duinnín, J Mac Cárthaigh (45), C Mac Lochlainn (0-1 each).

KANTURK: R Cashman; J McLaughlin (capt), J Browne, L O’Neill; T Walsh, D Browne, B O’Sullivan; P Walsh, Alan Walsh; G Bucinskas, L McLaughlin, R Walsh; C Walsh, Aidan Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: D O’Connell for Aidan Walsh (25-28, blood), D O’Connell for R Walsh (37), C Clernon for I Walsh (45), L O’Keeffe for L McLaughlin (57), R Walsh for O’Sullivan (h-t e-t).

CILL NA MARTRA: P Ó Críodáin; G Ó Mocháin, N Ó Laoire, F Ó Faoláin; D Ó Conaill, S Ó Fóirréidh, C Ó Fóirréidh; A Ó Cuana, G Ó Goillidhe; F Ó hÉalaithe, D Ó Duinnín, C Ó Duinnín; D Ó hÚrdail, M Ó Deasúna, M Ó Duinnín.

Subs: C Mac Lochlainn for Ó Mocháin (15 inj), S Ó Duinnín for M Ó Duinnín (41), C Ó Meachair for Ó Deasúna (49), J Mac Cárthaigh for Ó hÚrdail (59), A Ó hUidhir for Ó Conaill (60), M Ó Deasúna for Mac Cárthaigh (h-t e-t).

Black card: C Ó Meachair (60+3-69)

Referee: J Bermingham (Bride Rovers).