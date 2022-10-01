Kilshannig deliver a complete performance to dismantle Mitchelstown

KILSHANNIG 2-15 MITCHELSTOWN 0-9

Kilshannig were brewing up a big performance. After a number of close calls in the build-up to their Cork IAFC semi-final clash against Mitchelstown in Fermoy, they finally delivered.

It was tough to split the sides in the build-up to the game, with the consensus being it would be decided by the kick of a ball. However, Kilshannig wrote a different script.

The groundwork was done for Kilshannig in the first half, although it was wind-assisted Mitchelstown who first put the scorekeeper to work as Shane Beston, Mitchelstown's best player this evening, scored a superb point.

However, Kilshannig went on to accumulate 1-7 with players such as Kieran Twomey and Killian O’Hanlon heavily featured with the latter rifling into the net following intricate team play.

Kilshannig put relentless pressure on the Mitchelstown defence, which had the knock-on effect of voiding the dangers of their high-profile attacking cohort. Kilshannig took a well-merited lead of 1-9 to 0-4 points into half time.

Following the changeover, Mitchelstown provided warning signs that this game might not be over as Jimmy Mullins found himself with a pocket of space a minute in and looked to be on for goal but fired the ball over the bar.

For all Mitchelstown's efforts, Kilshannig refused to take the foot off the pedal, and The Town were struggling to cut the supply of attacking threats on their goal as Eanna O’Hanlon cannoned the ball off the crossbar with 35 minutes played.

As the clock ticked on, Mitchelstown’s cracks in their defence turned to gaping holes. Scores from Kieran Twomey, Darragh O Sullivan, and Eoin O’Sullivan began to put irreversible daylight between the sides.

Things only got worse for the Mitchelstown men as Cathal O’Mahony was shown a black card in the 45th minute. The corner forward had a match tally of three points, which is below his usual standards, although a lot of praise can be given to Colm O’Shea, who has a habit of quietening key opposition players.

The final blow was given to Mitchelstown in the 57th minute as Conor McMahon scored a well-taken goal to secure Kilshannig's place in the IAFC final.

The victors won’t have long to wait to find out who their final opponents will be. However, with Kilshannig’s golden generation shining bright, they will welcome all comers.

Scorers for Kilshannig: K Twomey (0-6, 3 frees), C McMahon (1-2), K O’Hanlon (1-1), E O’Hanlon (0-2), D O’Sullivan (0-2), T Cunningham (0-1, 1 free), E O’Sullivan (0-1).

Scorers for Mitchelstown: C O’Mahony (0-3 2 frees, 1 45), S Beston (0-2), J Mullins (0-1), J Sheehan (0-2), S O’Sullivan (0-1).

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; S O’Connell, E Burke, C O’Shea; J Twomey, B Guerin, B Curtin; K O’Hanlon, C O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, E O’Hanlon, E O’Sullivan; K Twomey, C McMahon, T Cunningham.

Subs: J Kearney for T Cunningham (53), C O’Connell for D O’Sullivan (55), C Murphy for E O’Sullivan (55), K Murphy for C McMahon (57), J Cronin for J Twomey (57).

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna; K Roche, F Herlithy, Lorcan Finn; C Hyland, P Molloy, J Mullins; S Walsh, M Keane; D Dineen, S Beston, S O’Sullivan; J Sheehan, S Cahill, C O’Mahony.

Subs: P Magee for P Malloy (30), A O’Brien for S Cahill (50), D Reidy Price for J Sheehan (51), R Donegan for S Beston (55), S Kenneally for J Mullins (58).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas)