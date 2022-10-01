Fast start helps Naomh Abán seal JAFC county title

Naomh Abán 4-6 O’Donovan Rossa 1-10

Naomh Abán claimed the Cork LGFA JAFC county title and promotion to the intermediate grade at MTU Cork on Saturday.

Two goals in either half sealed a deserved Naomh Abán junior A county final success at the expense of O’Donovan Rossa.

A blistering start saw the Baile Bhuirne club build a 2-3 to 0-0 lead they would never relinquish. Gráinne Lucey and Annie Maher’s early goals set Naomh Abán on their way to victory.

Another Maher green flag midway through the second period and a late Cliodhna O’Leary goal sealed a memorable win.

O’Donovan Rossa never recovered from a poor start. Fionnuala O’Driscoll’s second half goal reduced the deficit to three but that was as close as the Skibbereen club got.

Naomh Abán will represent Cork in the opening round of next weekend’s Munster JAFC and will be a worthy addition to the Cork LGFA intermediate ranks in 2023.

Scorers for Naomh Abán: A Maher 2-1, G Lucey and C O’Leary 1-0 each, G Murphy (0-2f) and L McDonagh 0-2 each, A Hoare 0-1.

Scorers for O’Donovan Rossa: É O’Donovan 0-4 (0-3f), F O’Driscoll 1-1, L O’Mahony 0-2, K O’Donovan, S Hurley, S Stoutt 0-1 each.

NAOMH ABÁN: L Hughes; U Twohig (captain), M Dineen, A Creedon; E Kelly, R Corkery, M E Kelliher; A McDonagh, G Lucey; A Hoare, E Murphy, C Phelan; A Maher, L McDonagh, G Murphy.

Subs: J Kelly for A Hoare (41), C Murphy for E Murphy (58), C O’Leary for A Maher (62), N Murphy for C Phelan (62).

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: C Fitzgerald; A Bohane, A Whooley, M Donelan; A Kearney, S Stoutt, T Murphy; M O’Neill, L O’Mahony; F Leonard (captain), F O’Driscoll, L Harte; E O’Donovan, K O’Donovan, S Hurley.

Subs: E McCarthy for M O’Neill (24), A Tobin for T Murphy (35), M O’Neill for S Hurley (52), E Fitzgerald for M Donelan (52).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Rosscarbery Ladies).