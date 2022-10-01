Weekend GAA previews: Can Shinrone play the game and not the occasion?

TODAY

Cavan SFC semi-final: Gowna v Crosserlough, Kingspan Breffni 7:30pm Live RTÉ

The 2020 champions seem to be back in the groove and can advance at the expense of last year’s runners-up.

Verdict: Crosserlough

Clare SFC quarter-finals: Cratloe v Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Cusack Park 2pm

Succeeding on two fronts has worked well for Cratloe in the past but the men from the west should have enough to prevail.

Verdict: Kilmurry-Ibrickane

Ennistymon v St Breckan's, Cusack Park 4pm

Ennistymon showed with their 2018 final appearance that they are genuine competitors these days although St Breckan’s will be hard beaten.

Verdict: St Breckan’s

Derry SFC quarter-finals: Ballinderry v Lavey, Owenbeg 5pm

Ballinderry have struggled in recent times and Lavey won’t be in a sympathetic mood.

Verdict: Lavey

Swatragh v Slaughtneil, Owenbeg 6:45pm

Fresh from claiming a 10th consecutive senior hurling title, Slaughtneil should sail into the last four.

Verdict: Slaughtneil

Donegal SFC semi-final: Kilcar v St Eunan’s, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill 7:30pm

A game that was rightly postponed given the tragedies in the Letterkenny club last week. St Eunan’s will be better for the break but Kilcar to oust the defending champions.

Verdict: Kilcar

Dublin SFC semi-final: Ballyboden St Enda’s v Na Fianna, Parnell Park 5:15pm

Ballyboden will be concerned with their fallow periods in what should have been a facile quarter-final win. Na Fianna will smell blood and can reach a first final in 17 years.

Verdict: Na Fianna

Leitrim SFC semi-final: Fenagh St Caillin’s v St Mary’s, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 3pm

This game probably deserves top billing as it should be a tighter game than the latter semi-final. An uncertain nod in St Mary’s favour.

Verdict: St Mary’s

Leitrim Gaels v Mohill, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 5pm

A third final in a row beckons Mohill. They appear the best team remaining in the competition but can’t get ahead of themselves.

Verdict: Mohill

Limerick SFC quarter-finals: Fr Casey’s v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Newcastle West 4pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry's dual stars such as Kyle Hayes have plenty on their plate right now.

Verdict: Fr Casey’s

St. Kieran’s v Monaleen, Bruff 4pm

Monaleen haven’t reach a final since the 2016 success. They can take a further step towards one.

Verdict: Monaleen.

Mayo SFC quarter-final: Westport v Garrymore, Ballinrobe 4pm

Garrymore have quite the task in front of them against a vibrant Westport side.

Verdict: Westport

Roscommon SFC quarter-finals: St Brigid’s v Clann na nGael, Dr Hyde Park 2:30pm

St Brigid’s seem to be in the type of form that suggests they can get back to winning titles.

Verdict: St Brigid’s

Roscommon Gaels v Padraig Pearses, Dr Hyde Park 4:45pm

Pádraig Pearses aren’t going to surrender their title at this stage of the competition.

Verdict: Padraig Pearses

Tyrone SFC quarter-finals: Clonoe O’Rahilly's v Donaghmore, St Patrick’s, Páirc Arthur Mallon, Edendork 1pm

A decent encounter in the making and one which Donaghmore can claim.

Verdict: Donaghmore, St Patrick’s

Carrickmore St Colmcille’s v Loughmacrory St Teresa's, Pomeroy 3:45pm

Score goals as early as they did the last day and Carrickmore will breeze into the semi-finals.

Verdict: Carrickmore St Colmcille’s

Wexford SFC quarter-finals: St Anne’s, Rathangan v Glynn-Barntown, O’Kennedy Park 2pm

Enough experience in the St Anne’s group to see this one through.

Verdict: St Anne’s, Rathangan

Gusserane O’Rahilly’s v St. James’, O’Kennedy Park 4:15pm

Gusserane have been knocking on the door too much in recent times to be caught out here.

Verdict: Gusserane O’Rahilly’s

Wicklow SHC final replay: Bray Emmets v Glenealy, Aughrim 3:30pm

Bray can take the crown at the second time of asking.

Verdict: Bray Emmets

TOMORROW

Antrim SHC semi-finals: Ruairí Óg, Cushendall v Loughgiel Shamrocks, Ballycastle 2pm

In Dunloy’s shadow the past few years, it’s the Cushendall men who are best placed to break away from it.

Verdict: Ruairí Óg, Cushendall

Dunloy Cúchullain’s v St John’s, Dunsilly Pitch 1 5pm

As they begin to open the shoulders in their bid for a fourth consecutive title and a fifth in six years, Dunloy won’t be matched.

Verdict: Dunloy Cúchullain’s

Armagh SHC semi-finals: Keady Lámh Dhearg v Cúchulainn Hurling Club, Athletic Grounds 2pm

Finalists the last two years, Keady can return there for the second successive season.

Verdict: Keady

Middletown, Na Fianna v Craobh Rua, Athletic Grounds 4pm

No let-up in the Middletown men aiming for the four-in-a-row.

Verdict: Middletown, Na Fianna

Carlow SFC final: Tinryland v Palatine, Netwatch Cullen Park 4pm

Not that he is finished by any means yet but winning a first Carlow senior title would be a fitting tribute to Paul Broderick as he reaches the tail-end of his career. Palatine won’t be ones for romance, though, having lost back-to-back finals in 2018 and ‘19. They shouldn’t make a mistake this time.

Verdict: Palatine

Cavan SFC semi-final: Killygarry v Ramor United, Kingspan Breffni 4pm

Just how much their quarter-final replay win last weekend took out of them remains to be seen but on paper Ramor United are deserving if marginal favourites.

Verdict: Ramor United

Clare SFC quarter-finals: Lissycasey v Corofin, Cusack Park 1:30pm

Lissycasey should be able to keep last year’s intermediate champions at bay.

Verdict: Lissycasey

Éire Óg v Clondegad, Cusack Park 3:30pm

Clondegad have some great leaders to come on but Éire Óg look in great shape to defend their title.

Verdict: Éire Óg.

Derry SFC quarter-finals: Sean O’Leary’s, Newbridge v Dungiven, Owenbeg 5pm

Newbridge to edge what could be the closest of the four quarter-finals in Derry this weekend.

Verdict: Sean O’Leary’s, Newbridge

O’Donovan Rossa GAC v Glen, Owenbeg 6:30pm

The Watty Grahams men look the team to beat again this season.

Verdict: Glen

Down SFC semi-finals: St Peter’s, Warrenpoint v Loughinisland, Páirc Esler 3pm

Impressive at times in previous stages, Warrenpoint side should qualify for their second final in three years.

Verdict: St Peter’s, Warrenpoint

Mayobridge v Kilcoo, Páirc Esler 7:15pm

This is an itch Mayobridge would dearly love to scratch and Kilcoo were spooked the last day but won’t be a second day in succession.

Verdict: Kilcoo.

Dublin SFC semi-final: Thomas Davis v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park 4pm

Thomas Davis are a superbly drilled group and they won’t die wondering but even with the injury doubt over Paul Mannion it’s tough to imagine Crokes being knocked off their perch.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes

Fermanagh SFC quarter-final: Erne Gaels, Belleek v Roslea Shamrocks, Páirc na hEirne 1pm

The Belleek men shouldn’t be denied a semi-final berth.

Verdict: Erne Gaels, Belleek

Kilkenny SHC quarter-final: Clara v Ballyhale Shamrocks, UPMC Nowlan Park 2pm

Refixed following the passing of Joey Holden’s father Patrick, Ballyhale Shamrocks should win.

Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks

Kilkenny SHC semi-final: James Stephens v Dicksboro, UPMC Nowlan Park 3:45pm

The Village certainly turned on the style to see off what had been a Bennettsbridge side oozing confidence in their quarter-final. Dicksboro had it much easier in their last-eight game and can back it up in this city derby.

Verdict: Dicksboro

Laois SHC final: Clough-Ballacolla v Camross, MW Hire O’Moore Park 4pm

A first final meeting between this pair in five years and since then it’s Clough-Ballacolla who have had the best of it. That was a cracker and this could be too as the gap to Clough-Ballacolla appears to have reduced somewhat. Still, they have the top forwards to complete the three-in-a-row.

Verdict: Clough-Ballacolla

Limerick SFC quarter-finals: Ballylanders v Galbally, Kilfinane 2pm

A battle of the neighbours and the bragging rights can go to the men in yellow and green.

Verdict: Ballylanders

Mayo SFC quarter-finals: Ballina Stephenites v Claremorris, Fr O’Hara Park 12pm

Claremorris will look to be competitive for as long as possible but the result looks inevitable.

Verdict: Ballina Stephenites

Castlebar Mitchels v Knockmore, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 2:30pm Live TG4

Going for the three in a row, Knockmore have a great knack of timing their runs and can do so again here.

Verdict: Knockmore

Breaffy v Ballintubber, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 4:15pm Live TG4

Breaffy have flattered to deceive in recent times whereas Ballintubber have been able to get things done.

Verdict: Ballintubber

Meath SFC semi-finals

Wolfe Tones v Summerhill, Páirc Tailteann 2pm

Beaten in three straight finals between 2017 and ‘19, Summerhill are up for another tilt but the defending champions are so business-like and can prevail.

Verdict: Wolfe Tones

Ratoath v Na Fianna, Páirc Tailteann 3:45pm

Na Fianna shouldn’t be able to live with the 2019 and ‘20 winners who look in fine form again.

Verdict: Ratoath

Monaghan SFC semi-finals: Clontibret O’Neill’s v Ballybay Pearse Brothers, St Tiernach’s Park 2pm

Ballybay are slight favourites for this one but Clontibret’s seasoned operators can rise to the occasion.

Verdict: Clontribret O’Neill’s

Inniskeen v Scotstown, St Tiernach’s Park 3:45pm

Oisín McConville has Inniskeen in good fettle and yet they are facing one of the most formidable clubs in the province never mind the county.

Verdict: Scotstown

Offaly SHC final

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Shinrone, O'Connor Park 4pm

The hope here is Shinrone play the game and not the occasion in what is their first final since 1960 and not having yet won the top honour. Kilcormac/Killoughey will have their eyes firmly on the prize having come away from their last two final appearances empty-handed.

Verdict: Kilcormac/Killoughey

Roscommon SFC quarter-finals: Oran v Strokestown, Dr Hyde Park 2pm

A last-four spot awaits Oran who pulled off a couple of good wins in the group stages.

Verdict: Oran

Boyle v Michael Glaveys, Dr Hyde Park 4:15pm

Boyle shouldn’t have too much difficulty progressing.

Verdict: Boyle

Sligo SFC semi-finals: St Mary’s v Drumcliffe Rosses Point, Markievicz Park 2pm

The last team to win the Hunt Cup since Tourlestrane began their domination, St Mary’s can reach a first decider since 2016.

Verdict: St Mary’s

Tourlestrane v Shamrock Gaels, Markievicz Park 4:15pm

While they haven’t done much outside the county, in it Tourlestrane have been such a force and the seven-in-a-row looks to be on.

Verdict: Tourlestrane

Tipperary SFC semi-finals: Moyle Rovers v Clonmel Commercials, Golden 1:30pm

Looking that bit sharper than last season and with some players appearing to be enjoying their football more, Commercials can set up a repeat of last year’s final.

Verdict: Clonmel Commercials

Loughmore-Castleiney v Upperchurch-Drombane, Golden 3:15pm

They do miss injured John McGrath but last year’s dual senior champions can harness the pain of surrendering their hurling title last weekend to see off improving Upperchurch-Drombane.

Verdict: Loughmore-Castleiney

Tyrone SFC quarter-finals: Omagh, St Enda's v Dromore, St Dympna’s, Páirc an Locha 1pm

Omagh were convincing against Ardboe but Dromore’s know-how can be the difference.

Verdict: Dromore, St Dympna’s

Errigal Ciarán v Dungannon Thomas Clarke’s, Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore 3:45pm

Goals won Dungannon their championship opener but they will find Errigal Ciarán a mean outfit.

Verdict: Errigal Ciarán

Westmeath SHC final: Castletown-Geoghegan v Clonkill, TEG Cusack Park 4pm

Surely it has to be Castletown-Geoghegan's time. A fourth consecutive final reverse would be unthinkable. Two of those defeats came against Clonkill, though, and it’s a genuine 50-50 call but we’ll nudge towards the bridesmaids of the last few seasons.

Verdict: Castletown-Geoghegan

Wexford SFC quarter-final: Kilanerin v Castletown, Chadwicks Wexford Park 4pm

The 2019 winners and ’20 runners-up can set up a semi-final date for themselves.

Verdict: Castletown