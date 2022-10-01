Weekend GAA previews: Can Shinrone play the game and not the occasion?

The 2020 champions seem to be back in the groove and can advance at the expense of last year’s runners-up.
Crosserlough
Succeeding on two fronts has worked well for Cratloe in the past but the men from the west should have enough to prevail.
Kilmurry-Ibrickane
Ennistymon showed with their 2018 final appearance that they are genuine competitors these days although St Breckan’s will be hard beaten.
St Breckan’s
Ballinderry have struggled in recent times and Lavey won’t be in a sympathetic mood.
Lavey
Fresh from claiming a 10th consecutive senior hurling title, Slaughtneil should sail into the last four.
Slaughtneil
A game that was rightly postponed given the tragedies in the Letterkenny club last week. St Eunan’s will be better for the break but Kilcar to oust the defending champions.
Kilcar
Ballyboden will be concerned with their fallow periods in what should have been a facile quarter-final win. Na Fianna will smell blood and can reach a first final in 17 years.
Na Fianna
This game probably deserves top billing as it should be a tighter game than the latter semi-final. An uncertain nod in St Mary’s favour.
St Mary’s
A third final in a row beckons Mohill. They appear the best team remaining in the competition but can’t get ahead of themselves.
Mohill
Kildimo-Pallaskenry's dual stars such as Kyle Hayes have plenty on their plate right now.
Fr Casey’s
Monaleen haven’t reach a final since the 2016 success. They can take a further step towards one.
Monaleen.
Garrymore have quite the task in front of them against a vibrant Westport side.
Westport
St Brigid’s seem to be in the type of form that suggests they can get back to winning titles.
St Brigid’s
Pádraig Pearses aren’t going to surrender their title at this stage of the competition.
Padraig Pearses
A decent encounter in the making and one which Donaghmore can claim.
Donaghmore, St Patrick’s
Score goals as early as they did the last day and Carrickmore will breeze into the semi-finals.
Carrickmore St Colmcille’s
St Anne’s, Rathangan v Glynn-Barntown, O’Kennedy Park 2pm
Enough experience in the St Anne’s group to see this one through.
St Anne’s, Rathangan
Gusserane have been knocking on the door too much in recent times to be caught out here.
Gusserane O’Rahilly’s
Bray can take the crown at the second time of asking.
Bray Emmets
In Dunloy’s shadow the past few years, it’s the Cushendall men who are best placed to break away from it.
Ruairí Óg, Cushendall
As they begin to open the shoulders in their bid for a fourth consecutive title and a fifth in six years, Dunloy won’t be matched.
Dunloy Cúchullain’s
Finalists the last two years, Keady can return there for the second successive season.
Keady
No let-up in the Middletown men aiming for the four-in-a-row.
Middletown, Na Fianna
Not that he is finished by any means yet but winning a first Carlow senior title would be a fitting tribute to Paul Broderick as he reaches the tail-end of his career. Palatine won’t be ones for romance, though, having lost back-to-back finals in 2018 and ‘19. They shouldn’t make a mistake this time.
Palatine
Just how much their quarter-final replay win last weekend took out of them remains to be seen but on paper Ramor United are deserving if marginal favourites.
Ramor United
Lissycasey should be able to keep last year’s intermediate champions at bay.
Lissycasey
Clondegad have some great leaders to come on but Éire Óg look in great shape to defend their title.
Éire Óg.
Newbridge to edge what could be the closest of the four quarter-finals in Derry this weekend.
Sean O’Leary’s, Newbridge
The Watty Grahams men look the team to beat again this season.
Glen
Impressive at times in previous stages, Warrenpoint side should qualify for their second final in three years.
St Peter’s, Warrenpoint
This is an itch Mayobridge would dearly love to scratch and Kilcoo were spooked the last day but won’t be a second day in succession.
Kilcoo.
Thomas Davis are a superbly drilled group and they won’t die wondering but even with the injury doubt over Paul Mannion it’s tough to imagine Crokes being knocked off their perch.
Kilmacud Crokes
The Belleek men shouldn’t be denied a semi-final berth.
Erne Gaels, Belleek
Refixed following the passing of Joey Holden’s father Patrick, Ballyhale Shamrocks should win.
Ballyhale Shamrocks
The Village certainly turned on the style to see off what had been a Bennettsbridge side oozing confidence in their quarter-final. Dicksboro had it much easier in their last-eight game and can back it up in this city derby.
Dicksboro
A first final meeting between this pair in five years and since then it’s Clough-Ballacolla who have had the best of it. That was a cracker and this could be too as the gap to Clough-Ballacolla appears to have reduced somewhat. Still, they have the top forwards to complete the three-in-a-row.
Clough-Ballacolla
A battle of the neighbours and the bragging rights can go to the men in yellow and green.
Ballylanders
Claremorris will look to be competitive for as long as possible but the result looks inevitable.
Ballina Stephenites
Going for the three in a row, Knockmore have a great knack of timing their runs and can do so again here.
Knockmore
Breaffy have flattered to deceive in recent times whereas Ballintubber have been able to get things done.
Ballintubber
Beaten in three straight finals between 2017 and ‘19, Summerhill are up for another tilt but the defending champions are so business-like and can prevail.
Wolfe Tones
Na Fianna shouldn’t be able to live with the 2019 and ‘20 winners who look in fine form again.
Ratoath
Ballybay are slight favourites for this one but Clontibret’s seasoned operators can rise to the occasion.
Clontribret O’Neill’s
Oisín McConville has Inniskeen in good fettle and yet they are facing one of the most formidable clubs in the province never mind the county.
Scotstown
The hope here is Shinrone play the game and not the occasion in what is their first final since 1960 and not having yet won the top honour. Kilcormac/Killoughey will have their eyes firmly on the prize having come away from their last two final appearances empty-handed.
Kilcormac/Killoughey
A last-four spot awaits Oran who pulled off a couple of good wins in the group stages.
Oran
Boyle shouldn’t have too much difficulty progressing.
Boyle
The last team to win the Hunt Cup since Tourlestrane began their domination, St Mary’s can reach a first decider since 2016.
St Mary’s
While they haven’t done much outside the county, in it Tourlestrane have been such a force and the seven-in-a-row looks to be on.
Tourlestrane
Looking that bit sharper than last season and with some players appearing to be enjoying their football more, Commercials can set up a repeat of last year’s final.
Clonmel Commercials
They do miss injured John McGrath but last year’s dual senior champions can harness the pain of surrendering their hurling title last weekend to see off improving Upperchurch-Drombane.
Loughmore-Castleiney
Omagh were convincing against Ardboe but Dromore’s know-how can be the difference.
Dromore, St Dympna’s
Goals won Dungannon their championship opener but they will find Errigal Ciarán a mean outfit.
Errigal Ciarán
Surely it has to be Castletown-Geoghegan's time. A fourth consecutive final reverse would be unthinkable. Two of those defeats came against Clonkill, though, and it’s a genuine 50-50 call but we’ll nudge towards the bridesmaids of the last few seasons.
Castletown-Geoghegan
The 2019 winners and ’20 runners-up can set up a semi-final date for themselves.
Castletown