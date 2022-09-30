'Basically recommending nothing' - Cork GAA's Horgan hits out at Croke Park over age-grade options

Cork GAA vice-chairman Pat Horgan has expressed disappointment with the age grade options circulated by Croke Park, accusing the taskforce of “basically recommending nothing”.

Horgan, who also chairs Cork’s competitions control committee, said the lack of meaningful change offered in the 22-slide PowerPoint presentation will force clubs and counties to put forward their own age grade motions ahead of next February’s annual Congress.

As the taskforce worked away behind closed doors on the options revealed last week, Cork was the county to return the age-grade debate front and centre in recent months with their proposal to have minor restored to U18 and allow a partial decoupling whereby clubs in the lower adult grades - Junior A, B, and C - could have access to their U18 players, but clubs in the higher grades could not.

The implementation of such, however, was not feasible through either a bye-law or derogation from general rule, and so Cork, like every other county, are now left sifting through the options handed down by Croke Park last week.

The three options relating to age grades at club level are retention of the status quo, revert to U18, or amend national policy so that individual counties who wish to revert to U18 can do so.

“On the club scene, they are basically recommending nothing, other than setting out three options,” Horgan argued.

“Everybody agrees decoupling has to be involved. It is where the decoupling starts at is the issue.

“The club player has a split season at the moment, and they now also have a master fixture plan in early March that sets out the whole program for the year. Anything that would prevent this certainty of calendar would be a complete backward step.

“The bottom line is that the nettle will have to be grasped by the clubs and the boards in how they are going to proceed. Croke Park are asking counties to engage and report back the feelings on the ground. We in Cork will do that and I am sure it will lead to robust discussion, starting with next Tuesday’s County Board meeting.” While not opposed to counties setting their own age grades, as Cork were seeking to do only earlier this month, Horgan acknowledges problems are likely to arise at inter-county level whereby players from one county would enjoy a competitive advantage over another by virtue of one county having a younger entry point into adult fare than the other.

Speaking of inter-county, the Cork vice-chair took a dim view of what the taskforce has put on the table. The first option, returning inter-county minor to U18, is one the taskforce is vehemently against and so will not be recommending at Congress. Their preference, as outlined in the presentation, is for U17 and U19.

“I am very disappointed with the inter-county recommendation of just one option of U17 and U19. Hopefully, we will have a second option at Congress because running U17 and U19 against the status quo of U17 and U20 would make very little sense as they are too similar. This will lead to counties having to put in their own motions to try and get U18, U20, or U21,” Horgan noted.

“They are basing their inter-county recommendations on past reports, they seem to be wedded to these reports. Some of them are outdated. Circumstances have changed, particularly in education where 19 is now the age for the Leaving Cert.” Horgan’s preference is for minor to be restored to U18.

“I saw first-hand when I was liaison officer with the Cork U17s a few years ago that they are just too young, and the games aren’t up to the usual quality of minor standard. The difference between 17 and 18 is huge and the extra year makes a big difference.

“The recommendation of U19 is simply wrong. It is too much of a gap as the last age group before senior. Not every county will produce a David Clifford who can seamlessly fall in with the seniors. We need to continue their development until at least 20 or 21 to give them a chance to make senior panels.

“If this motion is carried, you are going to have a huge amount of 19-year-olds on an extended senior panel, and they will be at a loss to their clubs for months of the year.

“Their recommendations on inter-county, to me, just don’t make any sense. They don’t make sense to the average GAA follower.”