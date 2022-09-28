Members of Kildare team from 1990s present token to Mick O'Dwyer

Fresh from Micko's reunion with Sam Maguire in July which captured many hearts, members of the Kildare side from 1998-2000 paid the legend a visit in his native Waterville
LEGENDS REUNITED: Members of the 1998-2000 Kildare panel visit Mick O'Dwyer to present a token of appreciation for his contribution to Kildare GAA. Pictured from left to right: Ronan Sweeney, Anthony Rainbow, Glenn Ryan, Mick O'Dwyer, Michael McCarthy, Eddie McCormack, Dermot Earley and Johnny Doyle. Pic: Kildare GAA

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 16:06
TJ Galvin

Back in the late '90s/early 2000s Kildare were many people's second favourite team. 

Players like Glenn Ryan, Dermot Early, John Doyle and Anthony Rainbow drove the team to two Leinster titles in 1998 and 2000 and also the 1998 All-Ireland football final where they lost to Galway.

The team played an attractive brand of football but it was the identity of the manager which won the hearts of many neutrals.

Mick O'Dwyer had managed his native Kerry to eight All-Irelands in the 1970s and '80s and he was attempting to become the first manager to manage two different teams to All-Ireland victory.

Fresh from Micko's reunion with Sam Maguire in July which captured many hearts, members of that Kildare side paid the legend a visit in his native Waterville on Tuesday.

The photo, posted on Kildare GAA's Twitter, shows Micko being presented with a token of appreciation by the team's captain, Glenn Ryan.

