Galway defender Molloy facing spell on sidelines after knee injury

The dynamic defender suffered the injury in Corofin’s draw with neighbours Tuam Stars on Sunday
Galway defender Molloy facing spell on sidelines after knee injury

Mr. Reliable: Molloy played every minute of Galway’s six championship games this summer other than coming off in the dying moments of the Connacht final win over Roscommon. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 19:32
John Fallon

Galway manager Padraic Joyce may have to plan without a second key defender for the start of next season amid fears that Kieran Molloy has suffered a cruciate knee injury playing for his club Corofin.

The dynamic defender suffered the injury in Corofin’s draw with neighbours Tuam Stars on Sunday in a final group game where both sides advanced to the quarter-finals.

Corofin are already without All Star nominee Liam Silke as they bid to retain the Galway title amid speculation that he will not be back for duty with Galway next year.

The full extent of the injury to Molloy, who was surprisingly overlooked for an All Star nomination this year, has not been established but Corofin are fearing the worst.

Molloy played every minute of Galway’s six championship games this summer other than coming off in the dying moments of the Connacht final win over Roscommon.

Molloy’s Corofin teammate Silke has gone to New Zealand where he is working as a doctor and while nothing definite has been decided there are fears that he might not be back next year.

Corofin, who completed seven titles in a row in 2019, have resigned themselves to being without Liam Silke as they bid to wrestle back the crown which has been held by Moycullen and Mountbellew/Moylough for the past two seasons, while the loss of Molloy would be another huge blow to their aspirations.

More in this section

Kilkenny v Cork - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Kilkenny GAA looking to appoint under-age performance lead 
Laois v Wexford - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Championship Final Laois and Antrim lead the way in ladies football Teams of the Year
Two double headers for Kerry SFC quarter-finals Two double headers for Kerry SFC quarter-finals
<p>DEISE DUTY: Former Munster player Donncha O'Callaghan will be part of Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford backroom team for 2023. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan</p>

Donncha O'Callaghan part of Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford backroom team

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.409 s