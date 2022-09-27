Galway defender Molloy facing spell on sidelines after knee injury

Galway manager Padraic Joyce may have to plan without a second key defender for the start of next season amid fears that Kieran Molloy has suffered a cruciate knee injury playing for his club Corofin.

The dynamic defender suffered the injury in Corofin’s draw with neighbours Tuam Stars on Sunday in a final group game where both sides advanced to the quarter-finals.

Corofin are already without All Star nominee Liam Silke as they bid to retain the Galway title amid speculation that he will not be back for duty with Galway next year.

The full extent of the injury to Molloy, who was surprisingly overlooked for an All Star nomination this year, has not been established but Corofin are fearing the worst.

Molloy played every minute of Galway’s six championship games this summer other than coming off in the dying moments of the Connacht final win over Roscommon.

Molloy’s Corofin teammate Silke has gone to New Zealand where he is working as a doctor and while nothing definite has been decided there are fears that he might not be back next year.

Corofin, who completed seven titles in a row in 2019, have resigned themselves to being without Liam Silke as they bid to wrestle back the crown which has been held by Moycullen and Mountbellew/Moylough for the past two seasons, while the loss of Molloy would be another huge blow to their aspirations.