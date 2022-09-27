Donncha O'Callaghan part of Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford backroom team

Former Munster and Ireland star Donncha O’Callaghan will be part of Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford senior hurling backroom team in 2023.

The 43-year-old, who features as a coach on Fitzgerald’s “Ireland’s Fittest Family” which returns to RTÉ this weekend, is coming on board as a performance coach.

Capped 94 times for Ireland and with 268 appearances for his province, Cork native O’Callaghan played with Worcester Warriors for four seasons before retiring in 2018. He is currently a 2FM Breakfast presenter and rugby analyst.

O’Callaghan links up with Fitzgerald, his selectors Eoin Kelly and Peter Queally as well as strength and conditioning coach John Matthews. Wexford-based Matthews has been involved with several underage Dublin hurling teams as well as their senior camogie side and was Wexford senior footballers’ S&C coach last season.

O’Callaghan follows the likes of his former Ireland team-mates Gordon D’Arcy, Seán O’Brien and Denis Leamy who have assisted inter-county hurling teams as performance coaches. D’Arcy worked with his native Wexford this past year, while O’Brien helped out the Model County during Liam Dunne’s time in charge.

Leamy was in Michael Ryan’s set-up when his native Tipperary claimed the All-Ireland SHC title in 2016 and was credited for his mental work by the players.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that Dublin senior footballers’ six-time All-Ireland winning coach Declan Darcy had signed with Leinster Rugby to become their performance coach.