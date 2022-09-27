Is financial cost of split season a price worth paying?

If there was one term that former GAA director general Páraic Duffy despised it was the “Grab All Association”.

Considering that he oversaw the dwindling of championship replays towards the end of his tenure, the idea that the organisation were out to fleece the pockets of patrons appalled him.

When Duffy devised the Super 8, which increased the number of All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-final games from four to 12, he tackled the accusation directly in writing.

Answering the criticism under the headline “It Is All About Making More Money”, he remarked: “This is a lazy and cynical view, to which there is an obvious rebuttal: if this proposal had been made for reasons of financial gain, it would not seek to reduce the number of replays, nor propose that we play eight of the 12 group games outside Croke Park.”

Replays, he wrote, were getting in the way of the club season. “Insisting that replays take place purely for financial gain would constitute a betrayal of our club players; we must not extend the inter-county season unnecessarily through replays at the expense of club players - their needs must come before financial gain.”

From Duffy’s final couple of years to his successor Tom Ryan, who as former director of finance would still be mindful of the bottom line, the contraction of the inter-county season has been steady. In Duffy’s first full year as director general, the 2009 inter-county window of games (start of league to end of championship) lasted 233 days. In 2018, when he stepped down, it was reduced to 219. This past season comprised 177 days.

Effectively cutting eight weeks from the GAA’s highest profile products hasn’t been the easiest sell as some of the reactions to the split season would demonstrate. The loss of profile argument is one both Duffy and Ryan have railed against, Duffy having previously argued against moving the All-Irelands out of September, but it is not going to go away.

The most persuasive case against the split season could yet prove to be a financial one. Yes, there should be significant savings in the area of team preparations among counties but at national and provincial levels the coffers are bound to be hit.

In the five years between 2015 and ‘19, the GAA’s average annual gate receipts (excluding provinces) were over €31 million per annum. The GAA’s record high gate receipts without an All-Ireland final occurred in 2017 when it earned €34.456m, although that included two Mayo-Kerry All-Ireland semi-finals which attracted a combined crowd of almost 120,000.

Replays would never be budgeted for and are considered bonuses and without them that average gate receipt figure would have dipped below €30m. Now that they are all but gone from the championships – all games are winners on the day and All-Ireland finals first have to go to extra-time before they can be replayed. Gate receipts, as happy as the GAA were with them this past season particularly the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final double-headers, may not hit that mark.

After two pandemic-impacted years when gate receipts were slashed, how the Munster Council would have loved June’s Limerick-Clare Munster SHC final to have gone to a replay after the game finished level at the end of normal time. Even factoring in a smaller crowd for the replay than the 45,690 attendance in Thurles the first day and a reduced ticket price, a second day out could have earned them gate receipts of approximately €1.1m (a sold-out Munster SHC final at the Tipperary venue would reap €1.5m).

There may be a further blow commercially. In 2019, the GAA’s sponsorship and media income earned the organisation over €20m as it did the previous year. Prior to ‘18, it was between €19m and €20m every year going back to ‘15. After the first full split season, the 2022 figure might give an indication if the smaller inter-county window is proving less appealing commercially.

On Saturday, Central Council were asked to do away with the football league finals, a further financial sacrifice to the effect of a few thousand euro in gate receipts alone is on the table. They declined much to the relief of sponsors Allianz, whose backing of the competition was extended to 2025, and broadcasters TG4. But the intent to reduce the 116-game league is becoming clear.

The GAA’s commercial department, which had been lobbying for a longer championship, may not have expected the implementation would have repercussions for their longest-standing sponsors Allianz. Nor might they have anticipated it might have upset the €150 season ticket model, which incorporates finals should a holder’s team reach that point. But in what is clearly a rationalisation, some things have to give.

Central Council did back the Central Competitions Control Committee’s outline for the 2023 season and so the inter-county window will increase by a week from this year to 184 days. In shaving almost a quarter of it since the late 2000s, it has become a much more efficient, leaner period but the GAA feel the pinch in the pocket too.

The tangible cost of the split season? Excluding the team preparations savings it will bring, a price tag of somewhere around €3m is within reason. One worth paying, as Duffy and Ryan would probably argue, and perhaps a refutation of the grab-all moniker.