East Kerry drawn against Kenmare in Kerry quarter-finals

The draw has been made for the quarter-finals of the Garvey's SuperValu Kerry county senior football championship.

Championship favourites East Kerry beat Dingle on Sunday to top their group and they have been drawn against Kenmare Shamrocks.

It will pit Kerry superstars David Clifford, of East Kerry, and Seán O'Shea, of Kenmare, up against each other. Kenmare's Stephen O'Brien has also been in excellent form for Kenmare.

Surprise packages Feale Rangers topped Group 4 ahead of runners-up Templenoe and will face reigning champions Austin Stacks. Stacks will be missing Kerry captain Joe O'Connor who has suffered an ACL injury.

Mid Kerry have been paired with Templenoe with both sides sweating on injuries to key men. Mike Breen went off injured in Mid Kerry's win over Austin Stacks. While Adrian Spillane went off injured towards the end of Templenoe's loss to Feale Rangers.

Dr Crokes have been drawn against Dingle in an all-club encounter. Crokes topped their group on scoring difference after drawing with Kenmare in the final group game. The likes of Tony Brosnan and Cian McMahon have been in fine form for the Killarney side. Dingle could potentially be able to call on the services of AFL winner Mark O'Connor for the exciting looking clash.

All games will take place on the weekend October 8/9 and will be played in neutral venues.