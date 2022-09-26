GAA at 'crisis point' as investigations proceed into new incidents in Mayo and Kerry

Wexford chairman Micheál Martin says the lack of respect for authority in the GAA has hit “crisis point” after a second incident in the county in which a referee was allegedly assaulted.

A referee and an umpire are understood to have been subjected to violent behaviour following a junior A group game between St Joseph’s and Our Lady’s Island in Wexford town on Sunday.

Mayo’s competitions control committee are also waiting on a referee’s report into an incident in an U17 game between Castlebar Mitchels and Westport later on Sunday.

While GAA officials in Kerry are facing another under-age disciplinary headache after an U15 football championship game in Kilcummin was abandoned following a sideline altercation that resulted in hospital treatment for one mentor.

The latest incidents come in the wake of flashpoints in Wexford and Roscommon in recent weeks which have seen individuals proposed extensive bans for abusive behaviour towards referees.

“There is an unacceptable level of questioning authority across society, in the GAA it's the challenging of referees,” Martin, who confirmed referee Michael Lannigan was not seriously hurt, told RTÉ Radio’s One O’Clock News. “You see it in professional sport at elite sport and it trickles its way down.

"I think we've reached crisis point in this at the moment and it's something all policy makers both from ourselves and county level, right through to national level in terms of the association, but also policy makers in sport are going to have to sit down again and see how we can address this.

"We can't pass the buck and say that Government can solve this, but I would like to see the policy makers across sport and in the relevant departments sit down together and see how we can address this issue. It's incumbent on all of us to ensure we don't have an ongoing physical or verbal threat to referees."

Mr Lannigan, a member of the Shelmaliers club, is one of the most experienced referees in Wexford. The alleged attack took place at the end of the game, which St Joseph's lost 1-11 to 1-10, leaving them in a relegation play-off. Mr Lannigan was hospitalised in the wake of the incident. He was released on Monday evening after suffering from concussion.

A statement on St Joseph’s social media platforms read: “St Joseph’s GAA Club are investigating an incident at a Junior Championship game at St Josephs grounds between St Joseph’s and Our Lady’s Island.

“We condemn any such behaviour towards any match official. First and foremost, our thoughts are with the referee and we wish him well. We would like to thank all medical personnel who gave assistance.

“The club will cooperate fully with any investigation into the matter by Wexford GAA and Wexford CCC. St Joseph’s will not be issuing any further statements at this time.”

A press release from Mayo on Monday read: “Mayo GAA are aware of an incident that occurred at the Mayo GAA U17 football semi-final between Westport GAA and Castlebar Mitchels GAA on Sunday evening last. Mayo County Board are awaiting the official referees report and will address the matter at a CCC meeting later this week.”

Meanwhile, the East Kerry Board's Coiste na nÓg will begin deliberations once it receives a report from Listowel referee Tom Walsh on an Under 15 Championship meeting between Kilcummin and Cordal on Sunday.

It is alleged that an already fraught atmosphere spilt over into a sideline assault on a Cordal mentor ten minues from the end. The referee indicated a willingness to finish the game once the situation settled but Cordal officials took their players off the pitch in protest, say witnesses, and the match was abandoned.

It is also alleged that the mentor in question received treatment at University Hospital Kerry for minor facial injuries later Sunday. The Cordal GAA club has been in contact with the East Kerry Board on the matter.

It is the second incident of a fractious nature involving underage games in Kerry in recent weeks. Earlier in the month, an Under 11 hurling game is Abbeydorney was called off by the referee in charge due to persistent abuse from a mentor during the game - which was being played without scores being kept and under 'silent sideline' guidelines.