Another disciplinary drama in Kerry as GAA mentor suffers alleged assault at Under 15 game

GAA officials in Kerry are facing another under age disciplinary headache after an U15 football championship game in Kilcummin was abandoned following a sideline altercation that resulted in hospital treatment for one mentor.

The East Kerry Board's Coiste na nÓg will begin deliberations on the matter once it receives a report from Listowel referee Tom Walsh on an Under 15 Championship meeting between Kilcummin and Cordal on Sunday.

It is alleged that an already fraught atmosphere spilt over into a sideline assault on a Cordal mentor ten minues from the end. The referee indicated a willingness to finish the game once the situation settled but Cordal officials took their players off the pitch in protest, say witnesses, and the match was abandoned.

It is also alleged that the mentor in question received treatment at University Hospital Kerry for minor facial injuries later Sunday. The Cordal GAA club has been in contact with the East Kerry Board on the matter.

It is the second incident of a fractious nature involving under age games in Kerry in recent weeks. Earlier in the month, an Under 11 hurling game is Abbeydorney was called off by the referee in charge due to persistent abuse from a mentor during the game - which was being played without scores being kept and under 'silent sideline' guidelines.

Meanwhile, Mayo GAA has confirmed it is aware of an incident on Sunday at an U17 football semi-final between Westport and Castlebar Mitchels. It said it will await the official referee's report and will address the matter at a CCC meeting later this week.

At the weekend, Gardaí also confirmed they are investigating an alleged incident on an official in Wexford.

The alleged attack on referee Michael Lannigan took place at the end of a Junior 'A' football championship game between St. Joseph's and Our Lady's Island in Whiterock Hill.

It is understood that the alleged assault took place at the end of the game, which St Joseph's lost 1-11 to 1-10, leaving them in a relegation play-off.

Mr Lannigan, a member of the Shelmaliers club, is one of the most experienced referees in the county, and reports of his alleged assault is another damaging indictment of attitudes towards GAA officialdom.