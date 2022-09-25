O’Driscoll's late free denies South Kerry a place in knockout stages

Kerry SFC Group 4 RD 3

South Kerry 0-16 St Brendan's Board 0-16

After an SFC game that South Kerry hardly deserved to win, they were leading a depleted St Brendans 0-16 to 0-15 as the clock ticked towards the end of the 65th minute and with events in Templenoe playing in their favour, it appeared that they were stumbling into the last eight.

But another needless foul was conceded by South Kerry over 45 metres out from goal and their SFC fate was at the mercy of St Brendans Nathan O’Driscoll, who converted a free, with the wind in the opening half from a similar range.

O’Driscoll, probably not realizing the importance of the kick, only that it would draw the contest, drilled the ball straight, and referee Daniel Clifford blew the final whistle before the kick-out could be taken.

The South Kerry sideline knew the impact of that equalising point but in truth, it would have been an injustice if St Brendans left South Kerry empty-handed.

In fact only for the brilliance of Daniel Daly, St Brendans would have won this contest, and that would have been some achievement. St Brendans travelled with only 17 players and one was a sub goalkeeper inSean Broderick. With three players having to retire injured, selector Adrian Greaney, a former UCC Sigerson Cup winner had to come in late on, and they played ten minutes of the second half with only 14 as Jason Mortimer took the card for his side when he hauled down Darragh O’Sullivan who was in a goal-scoring position with only the keeper to beat.

St Brendan’s young side dominated the opening half with Joe Lenihan a towering figure at midfield and Alan O’Donoghue directing operations from the forty. Daithí Griffin was a colossus in his new role as an emergency center-back while Eddie McCarthy and Mikey Kelliher were also shining lights.

St Brendans led 0-4 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter thanks to a brace each from Alan O’Donoghue and Nathan O’Driscoll while Darragh O’Sullivan with a free and two points from Daniel Daly kept South Kerry in touch.

St Brendans got on top in the second quarter thanks to Lenihan and Liam O’Donnell and stretched their lead to 0-12 to 0-8 with Eddie McCarthy and Nathan O’Driscoll kicking beauties from play.

South Kerry upped their game in the second half thanks to four points from Daniel Daly and three from Darragh O’Sullivan but just when they appeared to have victory in their grasp, Nathan O’Driscoll denied them at the death.

South Kerry: D Daly (0-8, 6 f’s, 1 mark), D O’Sullivan (0-4, 3f’s), A Cournane (0-2), D O’Donoghue and J Daly (0-1 each).

St Brendans: N O’Driscoll (2f’s) and A O’Donoghue (2f’s) 0-4 each, M Kelliher (0-3, 2f’s), J Lenihan (0-2), D O’Sullivan, F O’Brien and E McCarthy (0-1 each).

SOUTH KERRY: P O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers); C O’Donoghue (St Mary’s), F Clifford (Waterville), S O’Connor (Dromid Pearses), M O’Leary (Reenard), R O’Shea (Skellig Rangers), D Casey (St Mary’s); M O’Sullivan (St Michael’s Foilmore), , G O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses); C O’Shea (St Mary’s), D Daly (St Mary’s), K Sheehan (Dromid Pearses); D O’Donoghue (Dromid Pearses), A Cournane ( St Mary’s), D O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers).

Subs: J Daly ( St Mary’s) for R O’Shea ( Skellig Rangers) ( k/t), I Galvin (Sneem/Derrynane) for A Cournane ( 35) , A Dwyer ( Waterville) for K Sheehan ( 42), D Scanlon ( St Michaels/Foilmore) for D Casey ( 56).

ST BRENDANS BOARD: C Murray ( Churchill); J Horgan ( J Mitchels), J Mortimer( Churchill), E McElligott( Ardfert); M Walsh ( J Mitchels), D Griffin ( Ardfert), E McCarthy ( Churchill); R Monahan( Ardfert), J Lenihan ( Churchill); N O’Driscoll ( Ardfert), A O’Donoghue ( J Mitchels), F O’Brien ( St Pats); D O’Sullivan ( Churchill), L O’Donnell( Churchill), M Kelliher( J Mitchels).

Subs: E Ferris (Ardfert) for R Monahan (inj 18), S Broderick (J Mitchels) for E McCarty (inj 54), A Greaney (St Pats) for A O’Donoghue (inj 60+2)

Referee: D Clifford (Laune Rangers)