Dromtarriffe remain Duhallow kingpins

Duhallow JAHC Final: Dromtarriffe 1-26, Banteer 1-13

DROMTARRIFFE’S ranking as the premier side in the Duhallow JAHC remains intact after completing a three in a row of divisional titles by lowering the hopes of neighbours Banteer in front of a large attendance at Meelin.

In a one-sided contest, there was no disputing that last season's county runners-up emerged worthy winners. When required, Dromtarriffe hurled with greater fervour to collect the silverware for the fourth occasion in five seasons.

With both sets of attacking units holding sway early on, the sides were matched stride for stride and deadlocked on four occasions. Steadily, Dromtarriffe’s game gained momentum, with strong performances in key positions from Michael O’Brien, Jack Murphy and Conor O’Callaghan.

Up front, Gavin O’Keeffe posted a neat point before his deft pass placed Darren O’Connor for a well-taken goal and a 1-12 to 0-8 advantage at the interval.

On the restart, Banteer drew encouragement from a David Murphy point, yet they were thankful for a brilliant save from ‘keeper Denis Roche to deny Tomás Howard.

The Dromtarriffe marksman took ownership to chalk up four points as Banteer hung in with points from Denis Roche and Luke Philpott to trail 1-16 to 0-11. However the Dromtarriffe march was relentless, Stephen Coyne along with substitutes Mark O’Connor and Brandon Murphy splitting the uprights.

Banteer grabbed a late consolation goal from Philpott yet Dromtarriffe had a firm grip on the John Joe Brosnan Memorial Cup accepted by team captain Jack Murphy.

Scorers for Dromtarriffe: T Howard (0-10, 3 frees, 1 65); S Coyne (0-4), D O’Connor (1-1), E Murphy (0-3), M O’Connor (0-3), G O’Keeffe (0-2), S Howard, D O’Keeffe, B Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Banteer: L Philpott (1-2, 0-1 f, 0-1’65); D Roche (0-4, 0-3f, 0-1’65) , D Murphy (0-3), R O’Connor, A Coughlan, K Sexton, D McAulliffe (0-1 each).

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; K Cremin, M O'Brien, R Daly; J Kelleher, J Murphy, M O'Gorman; S Howard, D O'Keeffe; E Murphy, S Coyne, T Howard, G O’Keeffe, D O'Connor, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: B Murphy for S Howard, M O’Connor for D O’Connor, A Daly for R Daly, S Ahern for G O’Keeffe.

BANTEER: K Roche; B Withers, K Sexton, C Coughlan; A Coughlan, R O’Connor, J McAulliffe; C Shine, D Kearney; D McAulliffe, K Tarrant, T Sexton; D Roche, L Philpott, D Murphy.

Subs: D Wilson for D Kearney, R O’Connell for C Shine, C O’Keeffe for T Sexton.

Referee: B Newman (Newmarket).