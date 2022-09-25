Dromtarriffe remain Duhallow kingpins

Dromtarriffe completed a three in a row of divisional titles by lowering the hopes of neighbours Banteer 
Dromtarriffe remain Duhallow kingpins

Dromtarriffe thrilled to complete a hat trick of E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC titles. Picture John Tarrant

Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 19:01
John Tarrant, Meelin

Duhallow JAHC Final: Dromtarriffe 1-26, Banteer 1-13 

DROMTARRIFFE’S ranking as the premier side in the Duhallow JAHC remains intact after completing a three in a row of divisional titles by lowering the hopes of neighbours Banteer in front of a large attendance at Meelin.

In a one-sided contest, there was no disputing that last season's county runners-up emerged worthy winners. When required, Dromtarriffe hurled with greater fervour to collect the silverware for the fourth occasion in five seasons.

With both sets of attacking units holding sway early on, the sides were matched stride for stride and deadlocked on four occasions. Steadily, Dromtarriffe’s game gained momentum, with strong performances in key positions from Michael O’Brien, Jack Murphy and Conor O’Callaghan.

Up front, Gavin O’Keeffe posted a neat point before his deft pass placed Darren O’Connor for a well-taken goal and a 1-12 to 0-8 advantage at the interval. 

On the restart, Banteer drew encouragement from a David Murphy point, yet they were thankful for a brilliant save from ‘keeper Denis Roche to deny Tomás Howard.

The Dromtarriffe marksman took ownership to chalk up four points as Banteer hung in with points from Denis Roche and Luke Philpott to trail 1-16 to 0-11. However the Dromtarriffe march was relentless, Stephen Coyne along with substitutes Mark O’Connor and Brandon Murphy splitting the uprights.

Banteer grabbed a late consolation goal from Philpott yet Dromtarriffe had a firm grip on the John Joe Brosnan Memorial Cup accepted by team captain Jack Murphy.

Scorers for Dromtarriffe: T Howard (0-10, 3 frees, 1 65); S Coyne (0-4), D O’Connor (1-1), E Murphy (0-3), M O’Connor (0-3), G O’Keeffe (0-2), S Howard, D O’Keeffe, B Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Banteer: L Philpott  (1-2, 0-1 f, 0-1’65); D Roche (0-4, 0-3f, 0-1’65) , D Murphy (0-3), R O’Connor, A Coughlan, K Sexton, D McAulliffe (0-1 each).

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; K Cremin, M O'Brien, R Daly; J Kelleher, J Murphy, M O'Gorman; S Howard, D O'Keeffe; E Murphy, S Coyne, T Howard, G O’Keeffe, D O'Connor, C O’Callaghan. 

Subs: B Murphy for S Howard, M O’Connor for D O’Connor, A Daly for R Daly, S Ahern for G O’Keeffe.

BANTEER: K Roche; B Withers, K Sexton, C Coughlan; A Coughlan, R O’Connor, J McAulliffe; C Shine, D Kearney; D McAulliffe, K Tarrant, T Sexton; D Roche, L Philpott, D Murphy. 

Subs: D Wilson for D Kearney, R O’Connell for C Shine, C O’Keeffe for T Sexton.

Referee: B Newman (Newmarket).

More in this section

Kildare v Monaghan - Allianz Football League Division 1 Wexford Gardai probe assault allegation after Gaelic football match 
No separating Bray and Glenealy in Wicklow finale No separating Bray and Glenealy in Wicklow finale
St Finbarr's v Newtownshandrum - Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final Barrs bridge 29-year gap to seal place in decider and keep double hopes alive 
#Cork GAA
<p>GOAL HUNGRY: Cork star Eimear Scally hit a treble for Éire Óg. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile</p>

Repeat of last year's Cork LGFA decider as Éire Óg and Mourneabbey march on

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.25 s