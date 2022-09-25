Repeat of last year's Cork LGFA decider as Éire Óg and Mourneabbey march on

Mourneabbey and Éire Óg will face one another in a repeat of last year’s Cork LGFA senior A football county final at MTU next Saturday.

Another county final between the county’s top two senior clubs should attract a large attendance and deliver another quality matchup if Mourneabbey and Éire Óg’s recent meetings are anything to go by.

Éire Óg and Bride Rovers’ SFC county semi-final took place in Ovens last Sunday afternoon. The home team were already without Meabh Cahalane when they lost Isobel Sheehan to injury minutes before throw-in.

It mattered little as last year’s runners-up produced a thunderous start and led 2-2 to 0-3 by the end of the first quarter. Eimear Scally scored two goals, including a penalty, inside the first 5 minutes.

Rovers were playing catch-up from that moment on and lost the influential Jen Barry to injury to further compound their difficulties. Four first-half Katie Quirke points were welcome scores for the Rathcormac club but there was no doubting their opponents quality.

An impressive Éire Óg moved the ball at pace and were 4-6 to 0-7 ahead by the interval. Scally completed her hat-trick and Orlaith Cahalane also raised a green flag prior to Laura Cleary’s second half goal ending the semi-final as a contest.

A 5-13 to 0-11 final score was a fair reflection of Éire Óg’s dominance. In a physical contest, Bride kept plugging away but were no match for an opponent eager to improve on last year’s county final defeat.

The Ovens club enjoyed standout Lisa Crowley, Aoife Nic A Bhaird, Sadbh McGoldrick, Orlaith Cahalane, Eimear Scally, Emma Cleary and Laura Cleary displays. Katie Quirke, Jen Barry, Grace Kearney, Ava Barry toiled hard on Bride Rovers’ behalf.

Mourneabbey qualified for yet another Cork LGFA senior decider despite being pushed all the way by Aghada in Sunday’s other semi-final.

Leading 0-10 to 0-4 at the interval, Mourenabbey had to withstand a gutsy Aghada second half fight back before emerging deserved 1-15 to 2-5 winners.

Cork Camogie senior Amy O’Connor converted a penalty and Cork senior footballer Roisín Phelan also found the net but it wasn’t enough to prevent a seven-point Aghada defeat.

Rachel Leahy, Hannah Looney, Brianna Smith, Katie Farrell and Yvonne Burgoyne also impressed but it is Mourneabbey who move forward to next weekend’s county decider and another showdown with rivals Éire Óg.