Wexford Gardai probe assault allegation after Gaelic football match 

ANOTHER alleged referee assault is looming for the GAA after Gardai confirmed they are investigating an alleged incident on an official in Wexford on Sunday.

The alleged attack on referee Michael Lannigan took place at the end of a Junior 'A' football championship game between St. Joseph's and Our Lady's Island in Whiterock Hill.

It is understood that the alleged assault took place at the end of the game, which St Joseph's lost 1-11 to 1-10, leaving them in a relegation play-off.

Mr Lannigan, a member of the Shelmaliers club, is one of the most experienced referees in the county, and reports of his alleged assault is another damaging indictment of attitudes towards GAA officialdom.

Wexford town gardaí have confirmed that they were called to the home venue of St. Joseph's to investigate an alleged assault on the match referee.

A Garda spokesman said: 'We were called to the G.A.A. grounds in Whiterock Rock to investigate an alleged assault on the match referee.

'We carried out an initial investigation having been informed of an incident involving a St. Joseph's mentor who is alleged to have had an altercation with the referee. The referee was not seriously injured. He did not receive substantial injuries and no ambulance was required to attend the scene. While no arrests were made we will continue with our investigation.

The Garda added: 'We are not aware if the referee attended for hospital treatment. That's a matter for himself. However, we will be speaking with the referee. We will continue to deal with the matter.'

This is the second such incident involving a match referee in Wexford over recent weeks. Wexford CCCC carried out a full investigation into an alleged assault on referee Jimmy Heavey at the end of the Na Fianna Clonard/Naomh Eanna county junior 'B' hurling semi-final held in Oylegate. Following the protracted investigation a member of the Naomh Eanna club was handed down a proposed 72 week ban.