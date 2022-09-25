Wexford Gardai probe assault allegation after Gaelic football match 

It's the second potential incident involving a match official in Wexford in recent weeks
Wexford Gardai probe assault allegation after Gaelic football match 

SEEING RED: Gardai are investigating reports of an alleged assault on a referee in Wexford.

Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 18:17
Brendan Furlong

ANOTHER alleged referee assault is looming for the GAA after Gardai confirmed they are investigating an alleged incident on an official in Wexford on Sunday.

The alleged attack on referee Michael Lannigan took place at the end of a Junior 'A' football championship game between St. Joseph's and Our Lady's Island in Whiterock Hill.

It is understood that the alleged assault took place at the end of the game, which St Joseph's lost 1-11 to 1-10, leaving them in a relegation play-off.

Mr Lannigan, a member of the Shelmaliers club, is one of the most experienced referees in the county, and reports of his alleged assault is another damaging indictment of attitudes towards GAA officialdom.

Wexford town gardaí have confirmed that they were called to the home venue of St. Joseph's to investigate an alleged assault on the match referee.

A Garda spokesman said: 'We were called to the G.A.A. grounds in Whiterock Rock to investigate an alleged assault on the match referee.

'We carried out an initial investigation having been informed of an incident involving a St. Joseph's mentor who is alleged to have had an altercation with the referee. The referee was not seriously injured. He did not receive substantial injuries and no ambulance was required to attend the scene. While no arrests were made we will continue with our investigation.

The Garda added: 'We are not aware if the referee attended for hospital treatment. That's a matter for himself. However, we will be speaking with the referee. We will continue to deal with the matter.'

This is the second such incident involving a match referee in Wexford over recent weeks. Wexford CCCC carried out a full investigation into an alleged assault on referee Jimmy Heavey at the end of the Na Fianna Clonard/Naomh Eanna county junior 'B' hurling semi-final held in Oylegate. Following the protracted investigation a member of the Naomh Eanna club was handed down a proposed 72 week ban.

More in this section

No separating Bray and Glenealy in Wicklow finale No separating Bray and Glenealy in Wicklow finale
St Finbarr's v Newtownshandrum - Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final Barrs bridge 29-year gap to seal place in decider and keep double hopes alive 
St Finbarr's v Newtownshandrum - Cork County Premier Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final Barrs-Rockies Cork hurling decider fixed for October 16
Cork v Tyrone - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Repeat of last year's Cork LGFA decider as Éire Óg and Mourneabbey march on

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.238 s