Barrs-Rockies Cork hurling decider fixed for October 16

Cork GAA officials have confirmed that the county's mouth-watering Premier SHC final between city rivals Blackrock and St Finbarr's will be played at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday, October 16th.

The possibility of St Finbarr's dual involvement - and that of the Cahalane brothers with Castlehaven also in the Premier SFC - means that the football decider has been put back to Sunday, October 30th.