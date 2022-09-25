Barrs-Rockies Cork hurling decider fixed for October 16

Cork GAA officials have confirmed that the county's mouth-watering Premier SHC final between city rivals Blackrock and St Finbarr's will be played at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday, October 16th.
The possibility of St Finbarr's dual involvement - and that of the Cahalane brothers with Castlehaven also in the Premier SFC - means that the football decider has been put back to Sunday, October 30th.
Cork's CCC have scheduled the first of the county hurling finals for Sunday, October 9th, with headquarters staging a double-header in the Senior A final featuring Courcey Rovers and Fr ONeills at 4pm. It will be preceded by the Intermediate A final between Cloughduv and Dungourney.
The Premier Senior SHC decider between the Barrs and the Rockies will throw in at 4pm on Sunday October 16th, with the Premier IHC final between Iniscarra and Castlemartyr the curtain raiser at 2pm.
The fifth of the county finals - the Premier JHC climax between Ballygiblin and Tracton, will take place on Saturday, October 15th, again at Pairc UI Chaoimh. Both sides required extra time on Saturday to progress to the final.