Feale Rangers continue to impress as Templenoe sweat over Spillane

Kerry SFC: Templenoe 0-10 Feale Rangers 1-14

Despite a seven-point defeat on home turf, results elsewhere allowed Templenoe to hang on for a quarter-final place in the Kerry SFC for the third straight year. Feale Rangers, meanwhile, continued the resurgence of the division with their third win on the bounce in a game where they only trailed once.

It was a late free from the boot of St Brendan's' Nathan O’Driscoll 40 miles away in Caherciveen that saved the day for Templenoe and in process broke South Kerry hearts.

Templenoe were forced to make five changes from the side they initially named with Brian Crowley, Patrick Clifford and Stephen O’Sullivan amongst their big name absentees. What will be more worrying for them though is an injury to Adrian Spillane picked up late in proceedings that they will be waiting anxiously to hear the extent of.

A cagey first period in Templenoe saw the visitors change ends 1-6 to 0-6 in front, the key moment coming just before the break. Cillian Trant broke well and played off a great pass to Barry O’Mahony for a finish that meant the divisional side took a three-point lead into the interval. Bryan Sweeney had an impressive first half outing at midfield for the north Kerry side alongside Trant as their good start to this year’s Kerry SFC continued.

Killian Spillane had two goal chances for Templenoe in the first period but Feale Rangers goalkeeper Cathal Keane was equal to both efforts, one of which yielded a point

Feale Rangers scored the first three points of the second half as Templenoe looked to be in serious bother at one point when South Kerry went ahead down in Caherciveen but St Brendan's drawing level soothed late nerves. The north Kerry lads will enter the group winners section of the quarter-final draw on Monday evening. It will be the first time since 2013 that Rangers will be featuring in the last eight of the Bishop Moynihan Cup race.

Scorers for Feale Rangers: B O’Mahony (1-2), M Stack (0-5, 2f, 1m), E Browne, C O’Keeffe, B Sweeney, C Trant, S Stack, D Keane (f) and S Keane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Templenoe: K Spillane (0-4, 1f), A Crowley (0-3, 1f, 1’45’), G Crowley (0-2) and A Spillane (0-1).

TEMPLENOE: C Breen; J Sheehan, K O’Neill, K McCarthy; J O’Shea, T Morley, G Crowley; T Spillane, A Spillane; M Casey, D Cahalane, M Reilly; J Moriarty, A Crowley, K Spillane.

Subs: C Hallissey for J O’Shea and J Rice for J Moriarty (both 35), MF O’Connor for A Spillane (inj, 56) and D O’Connor for MF O’Connor (inj, 60).

FEALE RANGERS: C Keane (Listowel Emmets); D Maher (Duagh), E Browne (Emmets), A O’Connor (Duagh); C O’Keeffe (Finuge), G McCarthy (Emmets), N Collins (do); B Sweeney (do), C Trant (St Senans); T Scanlon (Duagh), B Mahony (St Senans), S Stack (Moyvane); D Keane (Emmets), M Stack (Moyvane), S Keane (Emmets).

Subs: E O’Flaherty (Moyvane) for S Stack (48), R Mahony (St Senans) for S Keane (53), N O’Connor (Duagh) for D Keane (55), M Kennedy (Emmets) for A O’Connor (57) and S Carmody (Moyvane) for T Scanlon (58).

Referee: B O’Shea (Keel)