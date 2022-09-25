Double dream alive for Conal Keaney and Ballyboden

The veteran dual player contributed a point in his club's battling four-point win.
Double dream alive for Conal Keaney and Ballyboden

File pic of Ballyboden’s Conal Keaney 

Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 15:59
Paul Keane, Parnell Park, Dublin

Dublin SHC quarter-final: Ballyboden St Enda's 2-21 Lucan Sarsfields 0-23 

A day after turning 40, Conal Keaney dug deep yet again for Ballyboden St Enda's to help secure a Dublin SHC semi-final place.

The veteran dual player lasted almost the duration at Parnell Park and contributed a point in his club's battling four-point win.

He will return to duty next weekend with the 'Boden footballers who have already made it through to the last four of their championship.

A dream double remains on the cards for the Firhouse Road outfit who were led by Paul Ryan in attack, the former Leinster SHC medal winner striking 1-8.

Niall McMorrow. operating at full-forward, excelled too and hit 1-3 while substitute Niall Ryan and current inter-county forward Aidan Mellett both registered 0-2 each.

It was far from straightforward though and with both sides scoring on 23 occasions, it was the McMorrow and Ryan goals, scored in the 21st and 34th minutes that ultimately decided it.

Ballyboden, who led 1-10 to 0-11 at half-time, twice surged six points clear but Lucan battled back on both occasions, reducing the deficit to just two points in second-half stoppage time before late McMorrow and Ryan points.

Ballyboden St Enda's scorers: P Ryan (1-8, 1 pen, 2 65s, 1 free); N McMorrow (1-3); S Lambert (0-3, 1 s/l); N Ryan, A Mellett (0-2), C Keaney, D O'Connor, L McDwyer (0-1).

Lucan Sarsfields scorers: C O'Leary (0-12, 9 frees); C Walsh (0-3); C Dowling (0-2); P Crummey, C Crummey, J Bellew, J McCaffrey, L Garrigan, P Rigney (0-1).

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA'S: F McGarry; S O'Connor, L Corcoran, H O'Sullivan; D O'Connor; J Madden, S Lambert, S Durkin; P Christie, A Mellett; C Dooley, C Keaney, L McDwyer; N McMorrow, P Ryan.

Subs: N Ryan for Christie (h/t); P Dunleavy for O'Sullivan (47); T Hammersley for Dooley (54); K Desmond for McDwyer (60); C McKeon for Keaney (64).

LUCAN SARSFIELDS: S McClelland; M McCaffrey, P Claffey; J McCaffrey; L Walsh, P Rigney, J Bellew; R Smith, C Walsh; C Dowling, C Crummey, P Crummey; C O'Leary, C Smith, C Keher.

Subs: A Murphy for Walsh (34); L Garrigan for Keher (43); C McHugh for Smith (47); K Fitzgerald for Smith (59).

Ref: C Mooney.

More in this section

Upperchurch-Drombane's late eight-point surge stuns JK Brackens  Upperchurch-Drombane's late eight-point surge stuns JK Brackens 
Kerry v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 1 Phase 1 Colm Boyle to take up role with Mayo minor footballers
Watch: St Finbarr's v Newtownshandrum, Cork Premier SHC Watch: St Finbarr's v Newtownshandrum, Cork Premier SHC
<p>HEADS UP: Cian O'Connor of Erin's Own under pressure from Blackrock's Robbie Cotter at Páirc Ui Chaoimh today. </p>

Clinical Rockies see off Erin's Own to clinch final spot

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.211 s