Tracton claim final berth after enthralling extra-time win over Kilbrittain 

Co-Op Superstores PJHC

Tracton 1-27 Kilbrittain 0-25 (aet)

Traction qualified for the 2022 Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier junior hurling championship county final following a pulsating extra-time win over Kilbrittain on Saturday.

In a repeat of last year’s lower intermediate hurling semi-final, won by Kilbrittain, Tracton gained revenge by outlasting their West Cork opponents in a breathless encounter.

Ronan Walsh was Tracton’s hero, scoring twelve frees and netting the only goal, in extra-time, of an evenly-fought encounter.

A semi-final that was level on fifteen occasions saw the sides change ends tied 0-10 to 0-10. The tempo didn’t relent throughout the second period as Kilbrittain’s Mark Hickey and Tracton’s Ronan Walsh took centre stage.

The two free-takers exchanged numerous placed sliotars and it was 0-18 to 0-18 as the clock reached 60 minutes. Walsh edged his side back in front but an injury-time Ross Cashman free sent a cracking semi-final to extra-time.

A low-scoring first period of additional time saw Kilbrittain retake control and build a two-point lead. The scores kept coming before Sam Shorten’s well-taken point made it 0-24 to 0-21 in the West Cork club’s favour.

At that juncture, it looked like Kilbrittain would surge to victory. Instead, Tracton, as they had done all afternoon, refused to yield and Mark Byrne and Ronan Walsh (free) scores preceded another Shorten effort.

Then, a long ball floated towards the Kilbrittain square broke loose. Ronan Walsh gathered the rebound and instantly billowed the net. From there, Tracton held off a late Kilbrittain fight back to edge an epic semi-final 1-25 to 0-27.

Ballygiblin await Tracton in the PJHC county decider and that should be an equally compelling clash.

Scorers for Tracton: R Walsh 1-12 (0-12 frees), D O’Flaherty 0-4, J Good 0-3, M O’Sullivan 0-2, D Harrington, D Byrne, M Byrne and K Webb 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: M Hickey 0-12 (0-12 frees), R Cashman 0-4 (0-4 frees), C Sheehan and S Shorten 0-2 each, M Sexton, B Butler, T Harrington, P Wall and C Moloney 0-1 each.

TRACTON: K Lyons; D Good, T McGuiness (joint-captain), R Sinclair; K Webb, G Webb, C McGuinness; J Good, D O’Flaherty; D Byrne, M O’Sullivan (joint-captain), K Kingston; D Harrington, P O’Riordan, R Walsh.

Subs: C Quinn for J Kingston (ht), M Byrne for C Quinn (et).

KILBRITTAIN: A Holland; I Burke, T Sheehan, J Hurley; R Cashman, M Sexton (captain), C Ustinowski; B Butler, N O’Donovan; M Hickey, C Sheehan, T Harrington; P Wall, S Sexton, S Shorten.

Subs: D Harrington for J Hurley (38), C Moloney for B Butler (38), C Hogan for C Ustinowski (46), C Ustinowski for M Sexton (et), S Crowley for T Harrington (et), T Harrington for M Hickey (et).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin’s Own).