First-half showing leads Dungourney past Sarsfields and into Intermediate A final 

Dungourney 0-18 Sarsfields 1-12.

It wasn’t quite as dramatic as the other semi-final clash but Dungourney won’t care about that as they secured a meeting with Cloughduv in the final of the Cork Intermediate A Hurling Championship by beating Sarsfields in Carrigtwohill on Saturday.

A strong first-half performance, inspired by Ryan Denny who notched 0-7 of his side's total and six of those came from play, ensured Dungourney held off a second-period revival from Sars to progress to the showpiece occasion.

By the interval Sarsfields had registered nine wides and only four points, none of which came from play as Patrick O’Driscoll fired over a free before Luke Elliott took control of the dead ball situations and did likewise on three more occasions.

But it was Dungourney who were in complete control at the interval, led by the sensational shooting and the determination from Denny.

They were first to almost every ball and four sensational strikes from long distance by their number nine helped them into an eight-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

It was soon 0-10 to no score until the 23rd minute when Riverstown club finally got on the board although they would improve to ensure it was only 0-13 to 0-4 at the break.

And suddenly by the end of the third quarter, they were right back in contention as three points without reply and a bullet of a shot from substitute Darragh Long which found the roof of the net reduced the deficit to just three points, 0-13 to 1-7.

Dungourney eventually disrupted their momentum with a big score from the excellent Jack Leahy for their first point in over 20 minutes with only 10 minutes remaining.

But Sars would only ever get to within two points of their rivals as these two spirited teams traded scores.

They tried their best to set up an exciting finale but substitute Ben Graham’s free in injury time was saved by goalkeeper Paul Flynn as Dungourney held on to secure their place in the final.

Scorers for Dungourney: R Denny 0-7 (0-1 free), J Leahy 0-6 (0-2 frees), S Hegarty 0-2, M Leahy, B Forbes, and N McGrath 0-1 each.

Sarsfields: L Elliott 0-5 (0-5 frees), D Long 1-0, P O’Driscoll 0-3 (0-2 frees), B Graham 0-1(0-1 free), L Casey, J O’Leary and R O’Brien 0-1 each.

DUNGOURNEY: P Flynn; W McCarthy, M McGrath, S Rohan; M Leahy, N Motherway, D Healy; S Hegarty, R Denney; J Ahern, B Forbes, N Flynn; J Leahy, J Ahern, N McGrath.

Subs: C Padden for W McCarthy (32), C Griffin for N McGrath (53).

SARSFIELDS: C Looney; K Walsh, N Fitzpatrick, L Casey; J O’Leary, D Roche, E Gaffey; C English, J Leahy; S Higgins, J Flannery, L Elliott; P O’Driscoll, D Long, R O’Brien.

Subs: B Nodwell for J Leahy (28), A Marron for S Higgins (ht), A Walsh for R O’Brien (60).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillons).