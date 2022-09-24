First-half showing leads Dungourney past Sarsfields and into Intermediate A final 

A strong first-half performance, inspired by Ryan Denny who notched 0-7 of his side's total and six of those came from play, ensured Dungourney held off a second-period revival from Sars to progress to the showpiece occasion.
First-half showing leads Dungourney past Sarsfields and into Intermediate A final 

MARKSMAN: Ryan Denny who notched 0-7 of his side's total

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 18:11
Andrew Horgan

Dungourney 0-18 Sarsfields 1-12.

It wasn’t quite as dramatic as the other semi-final clash but Dungourney won’t care about that as they secured a meeting with Cloughduv in the final of the Cork Intermediate A Hurling Championship by beating Sarsfields in Carrigtwohill on Saturday.

A strong first-half performance, inspired by Ryan Denny who notched 0-7 of his side's total and six of those came from play, ensured Dungourney held off a second-period revival from Sars to progress to the showpiece occasion.

By the interval Sarsfields had registered nine wides and only four points, none of which came from play as Patrick O’Driscoll fired over a free before Luke Elliott took control of the dead ball situations and did likewise on three more occasions.

But it was Dungourney who were in complete control at the interval, led by the sensational shooting and the determination from Denny.

They were first to almost every ball and four sensational strikes from long distance by their number nine helped them into an eight-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

It was soon 0-10 to no score until the 23rd minute when Riverstown club finally got on the board although they would improve to ensure it was only 0-13 to 0-4 at the break.

And suddenly by the end of the third quarter, they were right back in contention as three points without reply and a bullet of a shot from substitute Darragh Long which found the roof of the net reduced the deficit to just three points, 0-13 to 1-7.

Dungourney eventually disrupted their momentum with a big score from the excellent Jack Leahy for their first point in over 20 minutes with only 10 minutes remaining.

But Sars would only ever get to within two points of their rivals as these two spirited teams traded scores.

They tried their best to set up an exciting finale but substitute Ben Graham’s free in injury time was saved by goalkeeper Paul Flynn as Dungourney held on to secure their place in the final.

Scorers for Dungourney: R Denny 0-7 (0-1 free), J Leahy 0-6 (0-2 frees), S Hegarty 0-2, M Leahy, B Forbes, and N McGrath 0-1 each.

Sarsfields: L Elliott 0-5 (0-5 frees), D Long 1-0, P O’Driscoll 0-3 (0-2 frees), B Graham 0-1(0-1 free), L Casey, J O’Leary and R O’Brien 0-1 each.

DUNGOURNEY: P Flynn; W McCarthy, M McGrath, S Rohan; M Leahy, N Motherway, D Healy; S Hegarty, R Denney; J Ahern, B Forbes, N Flynn; J Leahy, J Ahern, N McGrath.

Subs: C Padden for W McCarthy (32), C Griffin for N McGrath (53).

SARSFIELDS: C Looney; K Walsh, N Fitzpatrick, L Casey; J O’Leary, D Roche, E Gaffey; C English, J Leahy; S Higgins, J Flannery, L Elliott; P O’Driscoll, D Long, R O’Brien.

Subs: B Nodwell for J Leahy (28), A Marron for S Higgins (ht), A Walsh for R O’Brien (60).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillons).

More in this section

Kildare v Westmeath - Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Barrs battle past Killeagh to earn semi-final berth 
Northern Ireland v Cyprus - UEFA Nations League - Group 2 - Windsor Park Conor McMenamin leaves Northern Ireland squad after historic video surfaces
Kerry v Dublin - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Mary McAleese appointed independent integration Chairperson as three Gaelic Games Associations move towards a merge 
<p>THRILLER: Rory Sinclair, Tom McGuinness and Graham Webb, Tracton battle for the sliotar in their quarter-final clash with Milford.</p>

Tracton claim final berth after enthralling extra-time win over Kilbrittain 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.287 s