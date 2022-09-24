Mary McAleese appointed independent integration Chairperson as three Gaelic Games Associations move towards a merge 

McAleese, who served as the eighth president of Ireland from November 1997 to November 2011, was announced as the Chairperson in a joint statement from the associations on Saturday afternoon.
2011: President of Ireland Mary McAleese, accompanied by Uachtarán CLG Criostóir Ó Cuana, is introduced to the Dublin team, by captain Bryan Cullen, before the game. GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Pic: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 15:09
Shane Donovan

Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese has been appointed as the independent integration Chairperson as the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association look to move towards a one association model. 

"The Gaelic Games Associations are pleased to announce that former President of Ireland, Mary McAleese, has agreed to be independent Chairperson of the integration process between the Camogie Association, the GAA, and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association," the statement read.

"Over the course of this year, all three Gaelic Games Associations separately discussed integration towards a One Association model.

"Mark Dorman has been confirmed as Project Manager for the integration process.

"A timeline on discussions between Chairperson McAleese and the three Associations will be agreed in the coming weeks to advance the project."

At the GAA's Annual Congress earlier this year, the Gaelic Players' Association's [GPA] proposal to prioritise integration was approved.

