Damien Cahalane cleared to play in county semi-final after Mallow red-card 

Castlehaven footballer Damien Cahalane has been cleared to play in his side's Cork premier senior football semi-final clash against St. Finbarrs next weekend.
The Cork hurler, who plays his hurling with the 'Barrs had received a red card in 'Haven's quarter-final meeting with Mallow for an off-the-ball incident with Sean Hayes.
After an appeals hearing on Friday night, Cahalane has been cleared to take his place on the Castlehaven team as they vie for a place in the decider of the Bon Secours-sponsored championship.
The winners of the tie will meet either Ballincollig or Nemo Rangers, who clash in the other semi-final.
Fellow Cork hurler Mark Keane has also been cleared to play for Mitchelstown in their Intermediate A semi-final meeting with Kilshannig.