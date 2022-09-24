Damien Cahalane cleared to play in county semi-final after Mallow red-card 

The Cork hurler, who plays his hurling with the 'Barrs had received a red card in 'Haven's quarter-final meeting with Mallow for an off-the-ball incident with Sean Hayes. 
St Finbarr's and Cork hurler Damien Cahalane. ©INPHO/James Crombie

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 13:59
Examiner Staff

Castlehaven footballer Damien Cahalane has been cleared to play in his side's Cork premier senior football semi-final clash against St. Finbarrs next weekend.

After an appeals hearing on Friday night, Cahalane has been cleared to take his place on the Castlehaven team as they vie for a place in the decider of the Bon Secours-sponsored championship. 

The winners of the tie will meet either Ballincollig or Nemo Rangers, who clash in the other semi-final.

Fellow Cork hurler Mark Keane has also been cleared to play for Mitchelstown in their Intermediate A semi-final meeting with Kilshannig. 

