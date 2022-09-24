Allianz League football finals to go ahead next year, All Ireland final pushed back 

The Allianz League football finals will be played next year having earned a reprieve, while the All-Ireland senior finals have been pushed out a week to the end of July.
Today’s Central Council meeting voted to retain the four football league deciders after the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) put forward an option to disband them due to time constraints.
The Gaelic Players Association and Kerry were among those who supported the games being kept in 2023. However, today’s decision means some lower division counties who reach their respective league final could be out in provincial championship action a week later.
The remainder of the schedule outline as put forward by the CCCC was agreed on by delegates and the All-Ireland senior football final will be played on July 30, a week after the senior hurling finale. That extends the inter-county window by a week from this year’s timeframe.
The football and hurling league finals are scheduled for the weekend of April 1/2. The Leinster and Munster hurling finals are arranged for Sunday, June 11.
Annual Congress, which will vote on changes to the underage structure at either or both club and inter-county level, has been brought forward by a week to mid-February.