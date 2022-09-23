Cloughduv see off Lisgoold after extra time to make Cork IAHC final

Cloughduv 1-29 Lisgoold 3-18

At the end of a classic encounter it was Cloghduv who had sealed their place in the final of the Cork Intermediate A Hurling Championship as they defeated Lisgoold 1-29 to 3-18 in Riverstown on Friday night.

After completing a remarkable comeback to send the game to extra time, Lisgoold almost did it again in the additional period that followed but ultimately a Brian Verling goal sent Cloughduv through - at the end of over 80 minutes of incredible hurling - to a meeting with either Sarsfields or Dungourney.

Lisgoold were in front 0-3 to 0-2 after eight minutes as Liam O’Shea proved to be clinical from frees by claiming all three of those scores from dead ball situations.

But his side would hit nine wides in the first half and while O’Shea added two more frees to his tally, their only score from play came from full-forward John Cashman.

They were soon level 0-3 apiece but Cloughduv would rally and they notched six points without reply, the pick of the bunch coming from Jason Mannix.

O’Shea briefly disrupted their rhythm by raising a couple of white flags - either side of a sensational score from John Cashman - but inspired by the excellent Brian Verling, and also three brilliant overs from Mark Walsh, Cloughduv would be in complete control by half-time, 0-14 to 0-6.

But in hurling, control can be relinquished quite easily although Lisgoold deserve the credit as they somehow battled back and two goals from Mark Hegarty and Diarmuid Healy helped them lead by the minimum by the end of the third quarter, 2-10 to 0-15.

It set up a frantic final quarter and these two spirited teams were level on six occasions including when the full time whistle was blown - seconds after a massive point from Lisgoold captain John Cronin - meaning extra time was required, 2-16 to 0-22.

Extra time was just a microcosm of normal time as Cloughduv led comfortably before a Liam O’Shea goal sparked a comeback but ultimately Brian Verling’s pulled finish sent his side into the final.

Scorers for Cloughduv: B Verling 1-11 (0-8 frees, 1 65), M Verling and M Walsh 0-4 each, A Murphy 0-3, J Mannix and W Ahern 0-2 each, K Walsh, J Devine, C Canty 0-1 each.

Scorers for Lisgoold: L O’Shea 1-8 (0-6 frees, 1 65), M Hegarty 1-3, D Healy 1-1, J Cronin and J O’Driscoll 0-2 each, C Hickey and J Cashman 0-1 each.

CLOUGHDUV: C Crowley; L Kelleher, B Ahern, O O’Driscoll; S Curzon, C O’Driscoll, E Clifford; A Murphy, K Walsh; W Ahern, J Mannix, M Verling; M Walsh, B Verling, C Ryan.

Subs: E Moynihan for K Walsh (12), P Buckley for B Ahern (50), S O’Donoghue for C Ryan (51), C Canty for J Mannix (60), J Devine for M Walsh (74).

LISGOOLD: C Cronin; J Hegarty, C Cashman, C O’Shea; K Cashman, C Hickey, J Cronin; C Scanell, J Ryan; T Savage, L O’Shea, D Healy; J O’Driscoll, J Cashman, M Hegarty.

Subs: I Walsh for C O’Shea (32), C O’Brien for T Savage (ht), C Hallahan for J Ryan (56), L Walsh for J O’Driscoll (57), J Ryan for L Walsh (69), J O’Driscoll for C O’Brien (69).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).