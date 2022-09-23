Is relegation in GAA the end of the world?

TJ Ryan posed the question that will be pondered in many GAA clubhouses this time of year, as dust settles and woes are examined from a different angle: Is relegation the end of the world?

“It’s an interesting question for a lot of teams up and down the country,” TJ reflected, on this week’s Irish Examiner Hurling Podcast.

“Obviously the tradition and the history of clubs playing senior is huge, I respect that. But in a situation where teams are hanging onto senior for the sake of keeping your status, is there a case in some places where you could say, it’s not the end of the world to drop, rebuild, win a county and come back with a head of steam?

“It’s a tricky one. We all want to hold that status. Sometimes, you might be very disappointed on the day or the following day, but dropping a level might be the start of something new again.”

TJ was partly preparing Anthony Daly for the worst. Dalo is part of the Clarecastle management team teetering at the trapdoor again, facing a Clare SHC relegation playoff with Whitegate in Tulla on Saturday.

“We are kind of prepared,” Dalo accepted. “We’ve been in this situation six or seven times now in the last 12 or 13 years. We know all about it, though it’s a different team obviously.

“There are pros and cons. Certainly going back down and winning an intermediate and coming up with momentum, there is that.

“But 92 years senior, 12 championships, you still like to preserve it. Our minors are reasonably good, they are in a semi-final on Sunday. Three or four of them will be available to play next year, good lads.

“And sometimes teams have gone down and not reappeared at senior for four or five years. That’s the other quandary. And our intermediate grade, with two to go down this year and next year, to get back up will be tricky to come out of.

“So we’re doing novenas. Going on form, Whitegate will be favourites. We just hope our lads show up, and even if we go down we go down with a bit of pride. Whatever happens on the day, you never know.”

In the other Clare relegation playoff, Scariff face Smith O’Briens of Killaloe.

“A big local derby,” Dalo said. “I’d expect Scariff to come through but you don’t know what will happen in a game like that.”

None of the four clubs involved will be considering any silver linings of the drop until Monday or Tuesday at the earliest.