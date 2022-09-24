Kerry SFC previews: Crokes to have enough to claim top spot

Kerry SFC Round 3 previews

TODAY

Kerry SFC Group 1

Kenmare Shamrocks v Dr Crokes, Kenmare (B Brosnan), 5.30pm

Up for grabs is top spot in Group 1, as well as a potentially easier quarter-final draw. With Gavin White still sidelined, it will be interesting to see who Crokes detail onto Seán O’Shea, the latter having kicked 0-10 (eight frees) for Kenmare last weekend. Tony Brosnan and Cian McMahon are in equally hot form for Crokes.

Verdict: Dr Crokes

Kerry SFC Group 2

Spa v Kerins O’Rahilly’s, Spa (D Casey), 5.30pm Group 2’s wooden spoon fixture, both sides having their quarter-final hopes crushed last weekend. Kerins O’Rahilly’s still have a club championship final to look forward to so it would do the collective morale no harm at all if they were to finish out their county championship campaign with a first win.

Verdict: Spa

Kerry SFC Group 3

West Kerry v Na Gaeil, Gallaras (D Kennelly), 5.30pm One of several dead rubbers across the weekend. West Kerry, we presume, would like to end the division’s three-year wait for a championship win. Na Gaeil, meanwhile, will surely want to sign off on their maiden year at the top table with a first senior win. Led by their scorer-in-chief Diarmuid O’Connor, the 2021 intermediate champions get the nod to build on last weekend’s impressive showing against Mid Kerry.

Verdict: Na Gaeil

TOMORROW

Kerry SFC Group 1

Shannon Rangers v St Kieran’s, Ballylongford (J Purcell), 2.30pm

Although neither side can qualify for the quarters and therefore have nothing material to play for, Shannon Rangers will be trying to avoid the ignominy of going a third consecutive Kerry championship without managing a win. To do so, they’ll need to hold St Kierans’ Paul Walsh and Phillip O’Connor.

Verdict: St Kieran’s

Kerry SFC Group 2

Dingle v East Kerry, Dingle (J Griffin), 2.30pm

We’ve a strong suspicion tomorrow won’t be the last time this pair cross paths in championship 2022. With both already safely in the bowl for the quarter-final draw, do they rotate their respective teams and give fringe players increased game time, or do they go gung-ho to maintain their unbeaten run? On East Kerry’s part, do they hand David Clifford his first start of the championship?

Verdict: East Kerry

Kerry SFC Group 3

Mid Kerry v Austin Stacks, Beaufort (B Griffin), 2.30pm With home advantage on their side, already qualified Mid Kerry will fancy taking the scalp of the quarter-final bound county champions. Eanna O’Connor, Liam Carey, Kieran Dennehy, and impact sub Jack O’Connor will keep the Stacks defence on their toes. But in Conor Jordan, Greg Horan, Jack O’Shea, Brendan O’Sullivan, and Shane O’Callaghan, there might be too much experience and nous in the Rock Street ranks.

Verdict: Austin Stacks

Kerry SFC Group 4

Templenoe v Feale Rangers, Templenoe (E Walsh), 2.30pm Home comforts for Templenoe who will book their ticket to the last eight if they avoid defeat to already qualified Feale Rangers. Should they come off second best, it will be tight to see if their marginally superior score difference (+1) compared to South Kerry (-6) saves them in the event of the divisional side beating St Brendan’s. Composure is required from Templenoe after wobbling in Rounds 1 and 2 when enjoying big leads.

Verdict: Templenoe

South Kerry v St Brendan’s Board, Caherciveen (D Clifford), 2.30pm South Kerry have to inflict a third defeat of the championship on St Brendan’s to keep themselves in contention for a quarter-final berth, and even that might not be sufficient if Templenoe draw or beat group leaders Feale Rangers. South Kerry must improve on their scoring from the defeat to Feale Rangers when they kicked only 0-4 from play.

Verdict: South Kerry