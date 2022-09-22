Offaly the latest county to see dual row bubble to surface

The latest in a growing number of dual female Gaelic players’ fixture clashes has emerged in Offaly.

The county’s ladies Gaelic football association has scheduled their senior county final between Naomh Ciarán and Tullamore for Sunday week (October 2), a day after up to 11 of the clubs’ players are involved in camogie senior A and B semi-finals.

The Offaly football champions are not in Leinster action until October 22 and a request by Tullamore for the game to be put back by a week to the weekend of October 8/9 was turned down.

An email is understood to have been issued by Naomh Ciaran to the county board on behalf of the senior management team insisting the game to go ahead on Saturday week, which had been the provisional date for the final.

Tullamore ladies football manager Matty McCormack, who has nine of his panel playing camogie on Saturday week, has decried the decision to go ahead with the game on October 2 as a player welfare issue.

The clubs were contacted by Offaly LGFA’s fixture committee on Wednesday night. The body expressed their “regret that no compromise was able to be found, but also highlight that this date has been penciled (sic) in since the start of the adult championships.

“We have done our best to try to give dual players as much time as possible between games but due to other factors it’s not possible to have separate weekends where there is not a clash with camogie or other sports. Therefore, we have to stick to the original date for our adult finals.”

County chairman Tom Fitzmaurice was not available to comment on the matter ahead of a major fundraising weekend for Offaly LGFA as they look to develop their pitch in Bretland Park in Clara. A sponsored walk has been organised for Saturday morning from Croke Park to the Clara grounds.