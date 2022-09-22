Kerry chairman hits out at plans to scrap Football League finals

Kerry chairman Patrick O’Sullivan has criticised plans to do away with the Allianz Football League finals.

Central Council on Saturday will vote on a proposal by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) to disband the deciders of the secondary competition but retaining the hurling finals. The rationale behind the move is to create a two-week gap between the competition and the start of the provincial football championships.

Should Ard Chomhairle choose to retain the football finals, counties particularly in lower divisions from Connacht, Leinster and Ulster who qualify for them may have to begin their provincial championships the following weekend. The CCCC fears that could lead to the integrity of the finals being diminished.

The move by the CCCC has been precipitated by the new All-Ireland senior football championship format that they devised, which requires extra matchdays. However, O’Sullivan said the knock-on scheduling effect to the league wasn’t mentioned when counties voted for the CCCC’s green option for the All-Ireland SFC at Congress earlier this year.

“I don’t think it’s right,” said O’Sullivan, who stressed his opinion was a personal one and may not be shared by members of the county executive. “When this plan for the championship was devised, the league finals were part of the calendar and now all of a sudden it is realised there is a problem with the schedule and something has to be removed.

“For sponsors, for supporters, for players, it is important that the final is retained. It’s a day for a piece of silverware. This isn’t like the Premiership where there are 38 games played and over the course of several months things even out and the best invariably win. We play seven games when the margin for error is smaller and it is fair that there is a final to decide it.”

The CCCC’s recommendation to do away with the four Allianz Football League finals will require a reclarification of rankings for the new All-Ireland senior football championship structure from next year.

A disbandment of the finals means the team who finishes at the top of the table at the end of the seven rounds are deemed the winners although there could be situations where trophies are presented at away venues or not at all. In Division 2, 3 and 4, the first and second-placed team would be promoted.

The wording of the new All-Ireland SFC format stipulates the winners of a divisional final would be ranked above the team they beat. However, if they are discontinued it is expected the team that is in first place at the end of the seven rounds will be termed as the better-placed side.

The motion, which was backed by almost 95% of delegates last February, reads: “The ranking of teams in the National League referred to above shall be based on the outcomes of the National League, including those of Promotion and Relegation, of the Competition Year. For the avoidance of doubt, a league final winner will be considered a higher seed than the team they defeated in the final.”

As 2022 Tailteann Cup champions Westmeath have already qualified for next year’s Sam Maguire Cup, there are 15 places available in the competition. Eight of them will be filled by provincial finalists and it is all but guaranteed the six teams who retain their Division 1 status in 2023 along with the promoted sides from Division 2 will also progress.

This past spring, all four table-toppers won their respective finals. However, an analysis of the finals over the five years prior to the pandemic shows 11 of the 20 deciders were not won by the team in first place.

Meanwhile, O’Sullivan expressed disappointment that the GAA have postponed their proposals on the under-age grades, which were supposed to be matters for Special Congress next month. The issue will be a matter for Annual Congress in February with a new U19 grade being touted, as it had been during the summer.

“The review of the under-age grades was to have been completed in time for this autumn and that delay in that has caused upset in Kerry,” said O’Sullivan. “We thought that would be done by now. If a straw poll was done, I reckon it would show a lot of people wouldn’t be happy with the delay.”