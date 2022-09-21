Dessie Dolan confirmed as new Westmeath manager 

Dolan had been a selector in the outgoing management team headed up by Jack Cooney
VACANCY FILLED: John Heslin of Westmeath, left, and Dessie Dolan celebrate after their side's victory in the Tailteann Cup Final. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 21:22
Eoghan Cormican

Dessie Dolan has been ratified as the new Westmeath football manager.

Dolan had been a selector in the outgoing management team headed up by Jack Cooney, the latter vacating the post of Lake County boss when appointed as the GAA’s National Player Development Lead during the summer.

John Keane, another member of Cooney’s backroom team in 2022, will serve as coach on the new Dolan-led ticket.

Dolan and Keane were key members of the history-making Westmeath team that won the county’s one and only Leinster SFC crown in 2004.

Westmeath, who won the inaugural Tailteann Cup this year, will have promotion out of Division 3 as their chief priority in 2023.

Elsewhere, former Waterford hurler Tony Browne has been linked with a role in Liam Cahill’s Tipperary hurling backroom team. 

The Mount Sion great served as a selector under Cahill during the final year of his Déise tenure.

