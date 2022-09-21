'Secrecy' over new Donegal manager concerns former boss Doherty

Former Donegal manager John Joe Doherty admits he's 'very concerned' about the 'secrecy' surrounding the appointment of a new boss.

It's two months since Declan Bonner quit and officials have remained tightlipped about not just potential successors but the identity of the selection committee.

With the Donegal SFC down to the last four this weekend, the local championship could yet be wrapped up before an appointment is made.

Speaking on the The Time Out podcast, 1992 All-Ireland winner Doherty said he isn't concerned about that but does believe that clubs should be more informed about what is happening.

"I wouldn't really be worried about the club situation," said Doherty. "It would be purely political if a manager said that he was interested in club matches because any player that he has his eye on, he knows about them already and they've played for the county U-20s and the development squad and that.

"The panic or the urgency wouldn't be coming from there. I would just be very concerned about the whole secrecy of the whole thing.

"There's good club people from all over attending county committee meetings and that and not being in the loop, I just don't understand it. I don't think there's anything to be gained by it.

"Even the committee, the three-person committee, or if it is three people, there would be no harm in letting it be known among the supporters."

Jim McGuinness, who succeeded Doherty as Donegal boss in 2010, Martin McHugh, Malachy O'Rourke and various other figures have all been linked with the vacancy.

"What happens anywhere where there is a lull of proper information, rumours and counter rumours take over," said Doherty. "It's getting a wee bit messy but hopefully they'll have a manager in place before long."

*The full interview with John Joe Doherty on The Time Out podcast can be accessed here