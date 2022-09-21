Dessie Dolan to become Westmeath manager - reports

Dessie Dolan is set to take over as Westmeath senior football manager for the 2023 season, RTE Sport reports.
Jack Cooney departed the role last month after being appointed as the GAA's National Player Development Lead. He had led the county to this season's Tailteann Cup.
Dolan, an All-Star forward with the county, had been a selector in Cooney's backroom team. He had also worked as an analyst with RTÉ since his inter-county retirement in 2014.
Dolan is set to be ratified at a county board meeting tonight. Current Westmeath coach John Keane is set to remain on as his coach.