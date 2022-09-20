Fixtures confirmed for Cork camogie championship quarter-finals

The draw for the quarter-finals of the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship at Monday night’s County Board meeting has thrown up some mouth-watering pairings.

Reigning champions Seandún will put their title on the line against Éire Óg, while the titleholders from 2020 Courcey Rovers will meet the champions from the previous year Sarsfields. Last season, Courceys relinquished their crown to the Riverstown outfit by a single point at the quarter-final stage.