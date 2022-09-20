Fixtures confirmed for Cork camogie championship quarter-finals

The draw for the quarter-finals of the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship at Monday night’s County Board meeting has thrown up some mouth-watering pairings
FIXTURES CONFIRMED: Sarsfields Orlaith Mullins feels the challenge from Ballygarvan's Cliona O'Leary. Quarter-final fixtures have been confirmed in the Cork camogie championship. Pic: Howard Crowdy

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 12:17
Therese O’Callaghan

The draw for the quarter-finals of the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship at Monday night’s County Board meeting has thrown up some mouth-watering pairings.

Reigning champions Seandún will put their title on the line against Éire Óg, while the titleholders from 2020 Courcey Rovers will meet the champions from the previous year Sarsfields. Last season, Courceys relinquished their crown to the Riverstown outfit by a single point at the quarter-final stage.

Killeagh and St Finbarr’s will get proceedings underway in Castle Road on Saturday at 2.45pm. Both of these clubs have been knocking on the door of this championship and will have high hopes of progressing. The attractive double-header on Saturday is sure to draw a big crowd to the Cork Camogie grounds.

In a mid Cork derby fixture, Cloughduv will take on 2021 beaten finalists Inniscarra.

Fixtures

Saturday, September 24: (A) Killeagh v St Finbarr’s, Castle Road, 2.45pm; (B) Courcey Rovers v Sarsfields, Castle Road, 5.30pm.

Date and venues tbc: (C) Seandún v Éire Óg. (D) Cloughduv v Inniscarra.

Semi-finals October 9: A v C; B v D.

Final October 23.

