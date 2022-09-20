Mark O’Connor ready to take AFL Grand Final opportunity if it comes 

Mark O’Connor intends embracing the “chaos” of an AFL Grand Final week in which the Geelong Cats midfielder is not sure if he will have any playing involvement.

The Dingle man came on as a medical substitute for Max Holmes after his team-mate damaged his hamstring in last weekend’s handsome preliminary final victory over Brisbane Lions.

Holmes is currently attempting to prove his fitness but the Cats also have other options aside from O’Connor should he fail tests in the coming days.

The two-time Kerry All-Ireland winning minor knows he has to be prepared to play.

“It is a bit uncertain, for sure. There are uncontrollables there which I won’t focus on, but I will prepare like I normally do and I will be ready for the game,” maintained the 25-year-old.

Geelong assistant coach Shaun Grigg mentioned the alternatives the club have if Holmes isn’t fit to play.

“We’ve got a number of players that we’d be happy (to have) come in and play," he says.

“We’ve got some really good players who have, unfortunately, missed out on finals, and that’s the hardest part of coaching.

“As coaches, we’ll (have) plan A, plan B, plan C, as you expect we would. But, at the moment, it’s too early to tell what will be.”