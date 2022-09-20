GAA still leads way but volunteerism crisis looms

Former GAA president Nickey Brennan senses increasing regulation and changing lifestyles are turning off people from volunteering for officer positions in the organisation.

As counties like Limerick and his native Kilkenny face the sizeable task of filling multiple officer positions later this year, Brennan reckons a combination of factors such as the heightened demands placed on volunteers and members being time poorer are affecting the administration of clubs and counties.

While he acknowledges technology can make the role of an officer easier, the mounting tasks and duties are deterrents.

“I’m not referring to any one government but they’re expecting sporting organisations to carry out a whole lot of things like child vetting, GDPR, social media and numerous other things in terms of managing their clubs. There is a lot of pressure coming on clubs and people are feeling that they don’t want to be committing to that for a long period of time.

“We’re also in a challenging economic time and you have the situation where people are reluctant to put their names forwards to be officers in a county when it’s about raising money and yet the primary focus should be getting out on the field at all levels.”

Covid, Brennan says, made people reflect on their work practices and they may have become more discerning in how they spend their free time. In 2005, it was revealed 42% of all volunteerism in sport in Ireland was GAA-related. He suggests Gaelic games still leads the way but that numbers have decreased.

“Volunteering is becoming an issue everywhere, not just the GAA. It’s a number of years now since the ESRI (Economic and Social Research Institute) carried out a survey which showed the GAA had the highest level of volunteerism of any organisation in the country. I’d like to see that survey done again because the one thing that’s for certain is the level of volunteerism has totally changed.

“Covid really discommoded people’s lifestyles in so many different ways. People have got used to working from home and different ways of working. Family life has changed as well and all those things have affected volunteerism."

Kilkenny have to fill at least five positions including chairman and vice-chairman, while Limerick are seeking nominations for six, including chairman. Introduced in the early 2000s to freshen up board executives, the five-year limit on officers has partly precipitated the personnel upheaval but Brennan believes counties have had enough time to stagger the departures so that there isn’t a simultaneous brain drain.

“Kilkenny are one of a number of counties where officers are coming to the end of their term. In some cases, and there is nothing wrong with this, officers will step into other roles but that doesn’t become practical after a period of time if it carries on for too long.

“In my view counties should have understood what was happening here and come to some arrangement whereby different officer roles terminate at different times. When that happens, the cycle isn’t as difficult.

“But when you have multiple officers stepping down from a county board the level of experience and knowledge that disappears at the one time can be problematical for a county. The onus is on the counties here to have a retirement cycle that is far more practical.

“Counties that haven’t done that are in a bit of a dilemma, whereas others realise that if officers start at the same time and if they all last five years then they’re going to go at the same time. I think it’s important that counties come to agreements that some might go, say, after four years.

“There is a need for new people to come in with fresh skills but it’s up to counties to handle that as well as ensuring there isn’t a loss of experience."