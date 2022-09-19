Douglas dominate Midleton to claim Cork minor hurling title

Douglas 3-14 Midleton 1-5

Douglas sealed the first part of a Rebel Óg minor double with a comprehensive victory in the Premier 1 hurling championship final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Monday night. The majority of the players will line out with the footballers in next week’s decider against Valley Rovers.

It was an all-round polished display from the winners, as they pulled out some top-drawer scores that left them 1-11 to 1-1 in front at half-time.

They dictated from the off with their opening point coming from Fionnán Barry, after he went high to fetch, in the fourth minute. They fired the next point through Ronan Dooley. And when the opportunity was presented to Joe Hartnett, he rattled the net with just seven minutes played - Hartnett made no mistake following good work by Barry and Cathal Hallahan.

As the Douglas defence dealt admirably with whatever came their way, the momentum gathered with white flags from Hallahan and Hartnett.

It took until the 13th minute for Midleton to open their scoring when James McSweeney landed a ’65.

It was only a brief surge though, as the next passage of play went the way of the south city team as they rattled off two more points without reply from Charlie Lucas and Barry.

There was optimism for Midleton when Daniel Garde goaled - following a long delivery from Evan McGrath.

But again, Douglas pushed on to raise the next four white flags to yield an interval lead of ten points, as Midleton goalkeeper Zach Smith made a superb save from Hartnett on the stroke of half-time.

Douglas restarted as they did in the first-half. A Barry point was swiftly followed by a Dooley green flag - the corner-forward quick to react to the breaking ball.

Dooley almost scored a second goal only for Smith, who saved at point-blank.

McSweeney hit three-in-a-row for Midleton to leave the score 2-13 to 1-4 at the three-quarter mark.

Lucas added a third goal for Douglas in the fourth quarter.

Scorers for Douglas: R Dooley (1-3), C Lucas and J Hartnett (1-2 each), C Hallahan and F Barry (0-1 65, 0-1 free) (0-3 each), R O’Brien (0-1 65).

Scorers for Midleton: D Garde (1-0), J McSweeney (0-4, 0-1 65, 0-3 frees), L Brodkorb (0-1).

DOUGLAS: D Cawley; S O’Rourke, J O’Callaghan Maher (Capt), C McPhaidin; L Fogarty, E O’Flynn, D Reddington; O Haynes Barry, C O’Keeffe; R Hanley, J Hartnett, C Hallahan; C Lucas, F Barry, R Dooley.

Subs: R O’Brien for L Fogarty (39 inj), M O’Brien for O Haynes Barry (50), D Linehan for F Barry (53), A Sinnathambi for D Reddington, C McSweeney for C Hallahan (both 59).

MIDLETON: Z Smith (J-Capt); D Higgins, N Lang, T Dunlea; F Kelly, T O’Leary Hayes (J-Capt), A Moloney; C Lambe, L Brodkorb; E McGrath, E Fraser, D Garde; D Egan, D Scanlon, J McSweeney.

Subs: E Higgins for D Higgins (half-time), C Morley for D Egan (43), A Howard for S O’Leary Hayes (53 inj).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).