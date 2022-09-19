Watch: Douglas v Midleton, Cork Premier 1 MHC final

We'll be live from Páirc Uí Rinn from 7.45pm. 
NEXT GEN: Douglas and Midleton face off tonight at 8pm.

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 17:35

It's all on the line for the next generation of Cork hurling talent tonight. 

The young hurlers of Midleton and Douglas face off in an evenly-matched Rebel Óg Premier 1 MHC final at Páirc Uí Rinn. 

And if you can't make it to the Ballintemple venue, you can watch proceedings with Examiner Sport's live coverage. 

The Magpies booked their place in the decider by overcoming Ballincollig last time out while Douglas edged out Valley Rovers. 

Our broadcast will begin at 7.45pm with Patrick Mulcahy hosting proceedings. He'll be joined in the gantry by Seanie McGrath and Eamonn Murphy.

To watch the games, become an Irish Examiner subscriber for just €5 per month. Or you can watch a single game for €8 per match. Visit irishexaminer.com/liveevents.

